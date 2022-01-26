The Tawas Area hockey team was able to play with host Utica through the first period of the two’s match-up on Monday, Jan. 17. The Braves saw things slip away in the second though, as Utica netted eight goals to end the game in an 8-0 mercy.
“We played a halfway decent first period, 0-0, and then the second period I have not seen us unravel like that,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “They scored eight goals on us and wiped us out.”
Ethan Wood made 32 saves in net.
“We were getting a lot of kids sick at the time, so I am hoping that is part of the reason, they just might have been feeling right,” Rettell said. “It was just disappointing, it was a part of a showcase tournament and a chance for the boys to show their stuff but it fell apart and I feel bad for them. Obviously, there were more things going on.”
Tawas had their home games against Manistee on Friday and Saturday, due to COVID-19 complications on the team.
Tawas (7-8-1overall) returns to action Feb. 4 at home against the Bay Area Thunder.
“We have a two week break here to get healthy and get everything back in order,” Rettell said.