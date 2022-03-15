Oscoda Chiefs win Tawas Adult Hockey League

TAWAS CITY — The Oscoda Chiefs took on the Tawas Bay Players in the championship game of the Tawas Adult Hockey League on Sunday, Feb. 27. The Chiefs dominated the contest 10-2, giving them the championship, held at Tawas Bay Ice Arena.
“That was good, it was fun and we were playing a team who seemed to be our rivals,” team captain Patrick Ploof said. “We were playing well, everyone was passing and where they were supposed to be. Our team played really well in the championship game and we really took down their offense. It was a good game.”
The Chiefs were the top seed after the regular season, and were obviously quite pleased to win the tournament as well.
“It was a good year with a good group of guys,” team manager Zach Lamrock said. “Everyone improved as the year went and we put it all together at the right time to win a trophy.”
The league consisted of four teams this season, who played twice a week since early November. The Chiefs were the lone team based out of Oscoda players, while the other three were based out of Tawas.
“It was good for the rink, good for the guys, any services we can offer is better for everybody,” rink manager Mel Rettell said. “It has been three teams and we added a fourth team, so it helps the rink if we can sell ice and it gives other people an opportunity to skate. It is a good program and we are hoping we can expand it and get more players into the league.”