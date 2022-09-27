The bad news continued for Iosco County football teams last week, as all four squads dropped their contests for the second week in a row. The good news is that three of the four county teams are home this week as they look to get back on track as the high school football season kicks off the sixth week of action.
Mancelona (1-4 overall, 0-3 NMFC Legends) at Tawas Area (0-5, 0-3)
Yeah, Tawas Area’s losing streak may be at a program record 20 games, but the Braves certainly have a winnable game ahead of them when they welcome Mancelona to town for their homecoming contest on Friday.
“I feel like if we play a perfect game, anytime we play a perfect game, we have a chance to win,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “I don’t like homecoming because of the distractions, I want my kids to focus on the game, but that is part of it; you just have to learn that just like in life sometimes you have distractions and you have to learn to focus.”
The Ironmen are of course no slouches though as they have qualified for the playoffs the last three seasons. They had a convincing 44-22 victory over Johannesburg-Lewiston in week one, but have since lost four straight as they went through a gauntlet off challenging teams, Frankfort, Charlevoix, Boyne City and Elk Rapids. Mancelona also has one of the best known assistant coaches in the state, former Rockford head coach Ralph Munger. Munger won three state championships while at Rockford and ranks sixth all-time in career coaching wins.
“This will be a dog fight,” Blanchard said. “They have a state championship coach on their staff, they are going to run the wing-T and it is going to be very difficult, and their defense is going to be very difficult. We are going to have to come in and realize that every single play we have to be perfect on.”
Harbor Springs (0-5 overall, 0-2 NMFC Legacy) at Oscoda (1-4, 0-3)
After winning their first game of the season, Oscoda has since dropped four straight contests; their longest losing streak since 2013. The Owls have a great chance to snap that skid however, when they welcome Harbor Springs, a team that has lost five straight contests and 10 of their last 11 games. The Rams lost last week to Odessa Lakewood, 47-0.
“We went there last year and got a win (26-8) and it seemed like we were two evenly matched teams,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “It seems like we might be evenly matched again this year. I think we match up well with them, it should be a good game.”
The Owls came up short to St. Ignace last week, but take solace in the fact that they are playing at home in back-to-back weeks; especially after opening up the season with four lengthy road contests.
“I think that is a big advantage for us, to be back home at our place where the kids can settle in one more tie and get another home game in front of a home crowd,” Whitley said. “These two teams that quite honestly struggling a little bit will go at it, and I think our home field advantage will help us there for sure.”
Rogers City (5-0 overall, 1-0 NSL Big Dipper) at Whittemore-Prescott (2-3 overall, 1-0)
Whittemore-Prescott’s losing streak is only at two games, but they might just have the toughest challenge of the area team’s this week, when they welcome 10th ranked Rogers City Friday.
“They are really tough, they are a senior led team with 12 or 13 seniors,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “They present a lot of problems that we have to try to figure out answers to. They have a lot of speed, they like to throw the ball deep and they have two good running backs, a good quarterback and a tough defensive end.”
R-C was credited with a 2-0 forfeit win over Hale last week, and last played Sept. 16 in a last second win over Atlanta, 28-26. Murphy is hoping that his team can put together a complete effort and knock off the Hurons.
“Our defense hasn’t been too bad, minus some big plays here and there, but offensively, we just haven’t put up enough points on the board,” he said. “The winning team is usually putting up 40 points, whether it is in 8-man or 11-man. We need to finish our drives, we haven’t had a hard time moving the ball on teams, it is just finishing things.”
Hale (0-5 overall, 0-1 NSL Little Dipper) at Hillman (1-4, 0-2)
After taking a forfeit loss to Rogers City last week due to lack of players, Hale head coach Doug Bernard is hoping his squad can piece together enough players to make a go of it on Friday up in Hillman; as they look to snap a five game losing streak.
“We should be (able to play),” Bernard said. “We lost a player to an injury, but as far as I know we should have everyone else back. (The week off) was good, it allowed us to focus on some offense and defense and give the boys a reset. It wasn’t a bad ting, it was a good thing and we will see what happens this Friday.”
The Tigers are on a four game losing streak of their own, but they have made the playoffs every year since 2006 and are annually a tough out.
“They always have a good team,” Bernard said. “They have a good team every year, they are never an easy opponent. It is the same thing this year, we will never take them lightly, never.”