TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area baseball team opened up its season at home on Thursday. Their opponents were Division 2’s eighth ranked team, Bullock Creek. The Braves came up short against the Lancers, falling 12-4 in game one. Tawas was also trailing 2-0 through three innings of game two before it was called due to darkness.
“We knew they would be a tough opponent,” said Tawas head coach Shane Plank, who was coaching his first game with the team. “With that being said. I think we competed and kept it close in the first couple of innings of game one. We played well defensively, made some great plays. We just couldn’t get a timely hit with the bases loaded. Game one was a long game, lasting around three hours. It didn’t give us a lot of time to play game two.”
In the opener, Ethan Hedglin took the loss, pitching three innings and giving up five earned runs on seven hits, while striking out three batters.
The offense had Jake Hazen get two hits, two walks and steal four bases, Cooper Gorman had one hit, one walk and one RBI, Bobby Turner had an RBI and scored a run and Evan Mochty drew two walks and scored a run.
In game two, Gorman took the loss, tossing three innings and giving up two runs, one earned on three hits, two strikeouts and four walks.
“Game two we faced their ace pitcher,” Plank said. “Bobby gave us our only hit. We had some good defensive plays that game too.”
Tawas played at Alpena on Monday, hosts Whittemore-Prescott today (Wednesday) hosts Oscoda on Saturday and returns to action on Saturday, April 22 at a tournament in Ubly.