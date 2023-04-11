BALL IN PLAY

BALL IN PLAY – Tawas Area’s Jakob Hazen puts the ball in play during last week’s home games with Bullock Creek.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area baseball team opened up its season at home on Thursday. Their opponents were Division 2’s eighth ranked team, Bullock Creek. The Braves came up short against the Lancers, falling 12-4 in game one. Tawas was also trailing 2-0 through three innings of game two before it was called due to darkness.

“We knew they would be a tough opponent,” said Tawas head coach Shane Plank, who was coaching his first game with the team. “With that being said. I think we competed and kept it close in the first couple of innings of game one. We played well defensively, made some great plays. We just couldn’t get a timely hit with the bases loaded. Game one was a long game, lasting around three hours. It didn’t give us a lot of time to play game two.”

