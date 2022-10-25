WHITTEMORE — It may have been a loss, but the Whittemore-Prescott 8-man football team put up an impressive showing early on against heavily favored Alcona on Friday. The Cardinals hung around well into the second half of the North Star League Big Dipper game, but the Tigers scored the final 28 points of the game, leading to a 50-20 W-P setback.
Alcona took an 8-0 lead midway through the first quarter, getting a six-yard touchdown run by quarterback Garrett Somers.
W-P answered with a five-yard scoring run by Sam Vyner, though Alcona scored twice in the second lead 22-6.
The Cardinals scored late in the half on an eight yard touchdown pass from Vyner to Alex Morgan to make it 22-14 and they scored on their first drive of the second half on a Vyner 22-yard touchdown run to make it 22-20.
It was all Alcona form here however, as it led 38-20 entering the fourth and tacked on two more scores in the final frame.
Vyner had another big game on the ground, running 32 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns and he was three-of-five passing for 35 yards and had one touchdown and one interception. Dillan Parent carried the ball 27 times for 120 yards and Dylan Broughton ran for another five yards. Parent had one reception for 20 yards, Morgan had his lone reception go for the eight-yard touchdown and Broughton had one grab for seven yards.
The defense had six tackles apiece from Vyner, Eli Murphy and Parent. Morgan had five tackles, Broughton took down four and Bransen Bellville and Adrian McDonald had two tackles apiece. Broughton also had two sacks and McDonald had one.
W-P finishes the season 3-6 overall, with victories coming over Charlton Heston Academy, Hale and Mio.