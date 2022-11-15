TAWAS CITY — There is just something about the opening day of the hockey season. There is certainly a special buzz surrounding the Tawas Area co-op hockey team this winter, with the Braves set to drop the puck for the first time today when the Braves head over to Cadillac for a 6 p.m. season opening faceoff.
“There’s a lot of positive vibes right now throughout the program and throughout all the rink in all the programs,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “The warm weather kind of held us back, but we have been fighting through it. Now that it has snowed one time and it is cold, we are ready to go.”
The unseasonably warm weather caused a delay in laying ice at Tawas Bay Ice Arena. The recent cold snap solved that problem, but forced Rettell to be creative to get his team practice for the opening week of the season.
“It has been rough, we had no ice for awhile and had to go down to Bay City a couple times,” he said. “We haven’t been on the ice as much as we normally are, so it has been tough to get a flow going. With deer season this week we will only have two practices and three games, so it is going to be a little tough but we will get through it.”
Early indications on this year’s team have been quite positive. The Braves’ feature 20 players on this year’s team, one of their biggest in program history.
“I think this is going to be our best skating team, our fastest and most skilled team that we’ve had,” Rettell said. “Even though we are really, really young compared to a lot of teams, I think the kids are going to play bigger than their grade. I think we are going to hold our own a lot better than we have in the past.”
The Braves will skate just two seniors this year, with Jake Hazen (defense) and Keagan Bender (forward, AuGres) returning to the team. Juniors Kyle Indreica (forward), Cooper Gorman (defense) and Taylor Williams (forward) return as well. They return an experienced sophomore group as well, those being Walker Hazen (defense), Devin Grathoff (forward), Braden Bolen (defense), Ethan Wood (goalie, Ogemaw Heights), Gage Maxfield (forward), Axel Eklund (forward), Cody Primm (forward) and Joel Ulman (defense).
They’ll also have a talented cast of incoming freshmen, with Henry Brummeler (defense), Zack Miller (forward), Sean Bernard (forward, Hale), Charlie Schnettler (forward, AuGres), Oliver McKeon (defense, AuGres), Peyton Freeman (forward, Ogemaw Heights) and Adam Billinghurst (goalie); most of which have been part of youth hockey programs.
“We are just trying to get another stash of freshmen in the mix and getting them all on the same page,” Rettell said. “We pretty much have been focusing on the day-to-day stuff right now, getting ourselves prepared and getting ourselves ready.”
The Braves had their best season in program history last year, going 12-12-1 overall. This winter could be an even better venture for the team.
“Even though we have a lot of youth, we have a lot of talent,” Rettell said. “We just have to bring that talent up to speed. We scrimmaged this past weekend in Traverse City, and other than playing one team that was far superior, we held our own so I was pretty satisfied with that.”
Junior skater Kyle Indreica is certainly buying into how things are going so far.
“We have a pretty young team, but with the young guys it just builds up for the future, and I think we are going to do pretty good this year too,” Indreica said. “We just want to show all the bigger schools that we play, that just because we are from a small town that doesn’t mean we are going to get walked all over, that’s not how we do it.”
Rettell hopes to see just how good his young team is, as soon as today’s game in Cadillac. A win over the Vikings, the team that ended their season a year ago, would certainly big a big early statement.
“We haven’t beaten Cadillac since we started the varsity program, but these kids have beaten Cadillac when they were younger all the time, so I think it’s time,” he said. “Teams like this we should be much more competitive with and we should get some more wins than in the past.”
Tawas also hosts a tournament this weekend. They play Macomb L’Anse Creuse North on Friday and take on Davison on Saturday. Oxford, Bay City Thunder and Port Huron will also compete in games this weekend at Tawas Bay Ice Arena.
“The tournament is going to be tough, but every time we step on the ice we want to be competitive,” Rettell said. “We need to take that next step and that is what I am looking to do this weekend. I think it is going to be a really good season, hopefully better than last year and to continue for years to come. Everybody is anxious to get started and we are really looking forward to this year.”