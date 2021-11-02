HALE – The Hale volleyball team finished up the regular season on Saturday, when it competed at the North Star League Little Dipper tournament, held in AuGres.
The Lady Eagles went 1-5 during the busy day, with their lone win coming over Fairview.
“We struggled with serving,” head coach Toni Nieman said.
Leading the team on the day was Abigail Parkinson, who had 15 kills, eight digs and 28 points, Kaitlyn Hollis had nine kills, Erica Bernard had 19 points and 10 digs and Dalaney Kimmerer had eight digs each.
On Wednesday, Hale played in Atlanta in a NSL Little Dipper match, and lost in straight sets, 25-17, 25-20 and 25-17.
Parkinson led the way once again with seven kills and five points, Kimmerer had two kills, Hannah Francisco had two digs and Bernard served up nine points.
On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Eagles played in a tri-match at AuGres, with Saginaw Arts and Science Academy also in attendance.
Hale lost to SASA 19-25, 25-18 and 15-9 and was able to top AuGres in a pair of close sets, 25-20 and 25-20.
Leading the attack on the night was Parkinson, who had 18 kills and 22 digs, Bernard had eight kills and 14 points, Hollis had 10 digs and 12 points.
Hale opens up Division 4 district action tonight (Wednesday) in Mio. The Eagles play the winner of Monday’s game between Midland Calvary Baptist and Fairview, with Coleman, AuGres and host Mio also in the district. The district championship is set for Friday, with the district winner advancing to the regional semi-finals on Tuesday, at Buckley. Hale has won back-to-back district championships, and are hoping to make another run at it this week.
“We are focusing on team dynamics and serving to prepare for the district tournament, “Nieman said.