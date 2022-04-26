AUGRES — The Whittemore-Prescott baseball team played at the AuGres Invitational on Saturday. The Cardinals lost the opening game 13-5 to AuGres, but bounced back to get their first win of the season in the consolation game, 17-2 over the Charlton Heston Academy. The tournament was unique in that each batter started with a 1-1 count.
In the first game, Dylan Cockrell suffered the loss, striking out seven batters.
Nick Smith had two hits and scored a run and Shawn Lauria and Cockrell had one hit apiece and each scored a run.
“We just committed too many unforced errors, I think we gave them seven or eight outs in one inning,” head coach Ed Mervyn said.
In the win over the Patriots, Brady Oliver pitched all three innings of the mercy shortened game, giving up two earned runs on one hit, five strikeouts and five walks.
“Brady pitched well and we made some plays behind him,” Mervyn said. “We didn’t have any errors and that makes a big difference when you can get a team out in three outs. I think we grew up a little bit, we made the plays we should have made and that was the difference in the game.”
Smith had two hits and scored twice, Oliver and Nathan Lintz had one hit and two runs each, Lauria had a hit and scored a run, Eli Murphy scored three runs and Luke Mervyn, Cockrell and Jay Wilmont scored two runs apiece.
“Going in with a 1-1 count, it was fast and fun for everybody,” Mervyn said.
On Thursday, W-P lost both ends of a North Star League crossover doubleheader, 13-4 and 7-6.
Lauria took the loss in the opener, striking out one batter.
For the offense, Mervyn had three hits, Smith had two hits and Lauria added one hit.
Game two, which was called after four innings due to darkness, had Lintz take the loss as he pitched three innings and gave up five earned runs on four strikeouts and five walks.
Smith had two hits to lead the offense and Lintz and Christian Tocco had one hit apiece.
W-P (1-5 overall) was at Hillman on Monday, hosts Rogers City on Thursday and makes the trip to Hale on Monday.