TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area soccer team had a winning start to the Division 3 district tournament on Wednesday. The Braves, playing at Standish-Sterling, were able to net three goals in each half to win 6-0, that at the time prolonged their season into the district semi-finals.
“Bo Shufelt and Kyle Reynolds really stood out for us at defense,” head coach Ken Cook said. “Noah Smith coming off the bench as a freshman is gaining some great experience. Ethan Hedglin has become a dominant player for us joining Vinnie Frank at midfield. It was great to be able to play everyone.”
The first half was scoreless until the Braves knocked in three goals in the final nine minutes to take control of things.
Vinnie Frank led the attack with three goals, Austin Baker, Joe Walter and Landon Salmen had one goal apiece. Jake Look had two assists, with Frank, Jon Aylett and Braden Bolen with one assist apiece.
Gavin Spencer was in net and made 10 saves.
On Monday, Sept. 11 the Braves wrapped up the regular season with a 2-0 win at Birch Run.
“The second half we played a better possession game,” Cook said. “We had our passing game working and lots of opportunities but we just couldn’t seem to capitalize on them. Their goalkeeper was very good and when we did get our shot off, he seemed to always be there.”
Look scored a goal on an assist by Frank and Frank netted an unassisted goal. Spencer had seven saves in goal while Aylett played in net in the final seven minutes to help finish off the shutout.
The win over Standish would have put Tawas in the district semifinals at home against Ogemaw Heights. However, it was announced Monday morning that the Braves would be forced to forfeit that contest due to COVID-19 complications on the team.
“It is a COVID concern,” Tawas superintendent John Klinger confirmed. “It is disappointing that we have to make this difficult decision, but because health and safety is the number one concern, we felt it is the best direction for the school to take at this time.”
Klinger also confirmed that this does not affect the school’s football, volleyball or cross country programs.
Tawas finishes the season 8-12 overall.