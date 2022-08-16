Cuyler Park

CUYLER PARK — The park will be re done with weeding and the addition of new bases in anticipation of the game on September 18.

 Photo by Ryan Herzog

HARRISVILLE – The tradition of baseball is a long lasting one in America. It’s synonymous with apple pie.

Back in the 70s 80s and 90s it was much more alive in different localities across the United States. Independent leagues sprang up and thrived as a form of recreation for residents.

Tags

Trending Food Videos