HARRISVILLE – The tradition of baseball is a long lasting one in America. It’s synonymous with apple pie.
Back in the 70s 80s and 90s it was much more alive in different localities across the United States. Independent leagues sprang up and thrived as a form of recreation for residents.
For people in Harrisville, baseball had a special place in the area due to a man named Hazen Shirley “Kiki” Cuyler. (pronounced “k-eye,” rhymes with “sky.”)
To commemorate Cuyler and his contribution to the town of Harrisville, local residents have made plans to host events for the Month of September.
The events are put on by the Alcona County Library.
On Sunday, September 18 there will be an old-timers baseball game. All the players from the old leagues in Harrisville and surrounding towns from Northern Michigan are invited to have “one last day in the sun,” according to Charlie Fowler, a pitcher in the Harrisville Independent Baseball League.
“We’re looking for all the old players all over Northern Michigan who participated in the old leagues,” he says.
The game will take place at Cuyler Park at the end of North Lake Street in Harrisville.
So far, Fowler said they have 20 players for the day, but they would like to up that number to 40 because playing for a whole game would be hard for the older players.
Born, raised and retired in Harrisville, Cuyler was an American professional right fielder.
During his career, he led the National League in stolen bases four times between 1926 and 1928 through 1930.
He had a career batting average of .321, which was “really good even for his day,” says Fowler.
Eventually, his efforts and career led to his induction into the Chicago Cubs hall of fame in 1968.
“During his heyday in the mid-1920s through mid-1930s with the pennant-winning Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs,” said a biography from the Society for American Baseball Research, “Cuyler was considered one of the most popular and most exciting players in baseball. Blessed with uncanny speed, quick reflexes, and a powerful arm, Cuyler was a solid line-drive hitter with surprising power.”
- Other events in honor of Cuyler will take place at the Alcona County Library include:
- Tuesday, Aug. 30, 5 p.m. – Reception and opening of Photo Exhibit through to September 30, including refreshments and baseball card evaluations by Don Franklin – bring in your cards and have him take a look.
- Thursday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m. – Baseball movie starring Robert Redford and Glenn Close, presented by Prof. Emeritus John Blakemore. Popcorn and pop included!
- Thursday Sept. 8, 7 p.m. – Virtual talk with Ron Waldo, author of Hazen ‘KiKi’ Cuyler: A Baseball Biography, with interactive Q&A to follow.
- Thursday Sept. 15, 7 p.m. – “KiKi and Harrisville” Round Table with Cuyler/Kruttlin family members and local people who knew or were influenced by KiKi.
- Thursday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. – Virtual talk with Jim Haller from the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, on “Growing Up with Baseball,” with interactive Q&A to follow.
- Thursday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. – Baseball movie starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, and others, presented by Prof. Emeritus John Blakemore. Popcorn and pop included.