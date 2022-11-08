TAWAS CITY — A year ago, Tawas Area pulled off a stunning upset over Oscoda in a Division 3 volleyball district championship game. Playing in an almost identical situation at Tawas on Friday, the Lady Braves had hoped to spoil a special Lady Owl season once again. Oscoda said not this time however, and while Tawas made life tough for the Lady Owls, they were able to finish the job, winning in four hard-fought sets, 25-18, 25-22, 28-30 and 25-21.
“All season long (that loss motivated us),” Oscoda head coach Melissa Curley said. “These returning players, they really wanted this, really bad after falling just short last year. They knew they were going to have to work for it, we knew Tawas was going to come out really aggressive. I just kept telling the girls we had to stay relaxed, we can’t feed into the anxiety or the crazy goings on in the gym, we just have to stay relaxed and play our game.”
Playing in a similar situation last November, Tawas was able to push Oscoda to a fifth set, where they pulled off the stunning upset. The Braves led in every set in this one as well, but couldn’t quite get over the hump to pull off another shocker.
“I was very happy with how the girls played,” Tawas head coach Carol Elowsky said. “We knew Oscoda would be tough to beat going into the match. We had hoped our block would be able to take more of their offense away from them. While we needed more, Emma Koroly did a very nice job on the block.”
In the fourth set, Tawas’ Bethany Sides tipped the ball for a kill that tied things up at 21-21. An error gave Oscoda a 22-21 lead and sent freshman Ashton Ehle to the service line.
Her first serve found an empty spot on the court for an ace. Her second and third serves were excellent as well, and fellow freshman Luealla Whipkey’s late spike helped Oscoda wrap up the game, and send their fans rushing to the court in celebration.
“I was thinking I just need to get it over,” Ashton Ehle said of her late serves. “This is really amazing. We came in here thinking that we were able to win. It is really important and special for us to finish what last year’s team started.”
After dropping the third set, and playing through a tight fourth frame, Curley was certainly glad to see her squad end things there.
“I’m really happy that they were able to get it done in four,” she said. “That fifth set is always so unpredictable.”
And to see her two standout freshmen make the plays to seal the deal? She really wasn’t all that surprised.
“Those two are just amazing players,” Curley said. “They put in a lot of work in the off-season and there’s nothing they can’t do. Every single aspect of volleyball, they are really, really skilled.”
The Braves began the opening set well, getting a pair of early kills by Elise Klinger and an ace by Emma Koroly to lead 12-7.
Oscoda used a tip-kill by L. Whipkey and an ace by Kyden Ehle to pull within 16-15. The set was tied 17-all on a tip by E. Klinger, but Oscoda finished off the set on a 9-1 run to take the early advantage. A. Ehle closed out the set with three kills, including one for the final point where she swatted back an incoming free ball.
Tawas led in much of the second set as well, taking an 18-14 lead on an ace by Sophia Morand and still led at 20-16. Mia Whipkey sent down a kill that tied things up at 20-20 and she also had a nice running spike that made it a 24-22 Oscoda lead, and A. Ehle closed out the set by drilling an ace.
The third set was certainly a memorable one. Tawas received an ace by Miranda Nickell that tied the frame at 22-all, but Oscoda answered with an impressive kill by K. Ehle, who instead of setting the ball, hit the ball backwards over the net and to the ground. Liz Fulco followed that with a high-rising tip to make it 24-22.
Tawas went on a quick 3-0 spurt, capped by an ace by Morand to lead 25-24, but an Elle Kellstrom block knotted it back up at 25-all.
Kills by Koroly and Sides put Tawas ahead 27-26, and with the match tied at 28-all, Sides smacked down back-to-back kills to give Tawas the set 30-28.
In the fourth set, Oscoda got off to an early 9-5 lead thanks to a pair of Grace Bergquist aces and a block by M. Whipkey.
Tawas didn’t go down without a fight though, as Ava Busch had a kill from the middle and Koroly followed with a kill of her own to make it 10-8.
A block by Marisol Klinger kept Tawas within 16-14 and a Koroly ace put Tawas ahead 20-19, though Oscoda was able to finish off the game from there with a 6-1 run.
“Everybody just had a great night,” Curley said. “Grace had a great night passing, Mia had some great swings as well. Our right side defense played really well. Our serve receive was struggling a little bit and Tawas was playing really good, but we just kept saying we needed to stay relaxed and we knew that if we stayed relaxed and stayed within our game plan we would be alright.”
Tawas saw its season come to an end, despite having a lead in the late stages of every set against the Owls.
“This team really fought for every point and we had very few balls that were underplayed so that was good,” Elowsky said. “I think the great think is that most of the team will be back and now they have this experience under their belt and that will only make them stronger and more determined next year.”
The Owls were led by A. Ehle with 21 kills, one block, 11 digs, and three aces. L. Whipkey had 15 kills, one block, 22 digs and three aces, M. Whipkey added nine kills, one block and four digs, K. Ehle had 46 assists, one kill, one block, 18 digs and two aces, Bergquist chipped in with 20 digs, four assists and two aces, and Kellstrom had seven kills, two blocks and eight digs.
For Tawas, E. Klinger led the team with eight kills, Koroly had four blocks and Morand served up four aces.
“I think Koroly probably had one of the best games overall,” Elowsky said. “Having switched to the middle only a few weeks ago her hitting was very strong and her blocking really was good both days of districts. Elise Klinger’s back row play also strong and our serve receive with all of the back row players was good.”
Tawas reached the finals, thanks to a straight sets win over Pinconning on Wednesday, 25-11, 25-21 and 25-19.
“The team played a really nice controlled game against Pinconning,” Elowsky said. “We passed really well and were able to run our offense. We kept our error rate down and the court really flowed well. Addy Otremba played a really nice game for us as did Elise Klinger. Elise did a really nice job in the back row and was picking up almost every ball that came her way.”
Leading the way was E. Klinger with 11 kills and 26 digs. M. Klinger had 18 assists and Morand had five aces.
“The season was a good rebuilding year season,” Elowsky said. “The girls improved so much as the year went on. Our setters matured a lot and by the last few weeks of the season they were focused more on running the offense than just getting a set up. A lot of the starting lineup will be back next season and their future really looks bright. I think this group of younger players really focused on developing their basics and will be ready to take the court next season. We have a lot of playing in the off season and that will also help them be ready for next year.”
The Owls reached the championship game thanks to a win over Alcona in Wednesday’s semi-finals, 25-14, 20-25, 27-25 and 25-19.
In this one, L. Whipkey had 18 kills, one block, eight digs and two aces, A. Ehle had 14 kills, 11 digs and five aces, K. Ehle added 42 assists, 10 digs and five aces, Kellstrom chipped in with seven kills and two blocks, M. Whipkey added six kills, three blocks, three digs and two aces and Grace Bergquist had 20 digs and five aces.
Oscoda (33-8-4 overall) continued its season on Tuesday, playing in a regional semi-final game against Beaverton at Lake City. Third ranked McBain (42-6-2) and Ithaca are in the other regional semi-final, with the championship match set for Thursday. The regional winner moves on to a quarterfinal match on Tuesday in Gaylord.
“Hopefully we can just stay relaxed,” Curley said. “Just stay relaxed and keep playing good volleyball.”