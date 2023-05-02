ROPES HIT

ROPES HIT – Hale’s Dalaney Kimmerer ropes a base hit during Thursday’s sweep over the Charlton Heston Academy.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

HALE – The Hale softball team was able to score plenty of runs in their home North Star League crossover doubleheader with the Charlton Heston Academy on Thursday. As a result, the Lady Eagles were able to claim two wins, 23-8 and 18-8.

In game one, Erica Bernard was the winning pitcher, striking out five batters. Dalaney Kimmerer had three hits and Callie Hicks was able to steal three bases.

