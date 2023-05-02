HALE – The Hale softball team was able to score plenty of runs in their home North Star League crossover doubleheader with the Charlton Heston Academy on Thursday. As a result, the Lady Eagles were able to claim two wins, 23-8 and 18-8.
In game one, Erica Bernard was the winning pitcher, striking out five batters. Dalaney Kimmerer had three hits and Callie Hicks was able to steal three bases.
"Nice team win that got everyone involved," head coach Jeremy Beebe said. "Collectively we had 13 hits and 14 stolen bases. Erica pitched well and Dalaney had solid hits at the plate. I’m glad we were able to the younger players in the game early so they can gain experience and have fun, too,"
Game two had Ali Beebe, striking out six batters in five innings. Bernard had three hits to lead the offense and Cordelia Streeter was able to steal three bases.
"Another great whole team win with everyone getting to play a bunch," Beebe said. "We had 15 hits, 16 stolen bases, and really broke it open with a nine run second inning. This also marked Streeter’s debut at first base. She played very well in that position, having only limited practice time there."
On Wednesday, Hale hosted Oscoda’s JV team. The Eagles lost the opener 12-9 but bounced back with an 11-7 win in game two.
Game one was highlighted by Beebe hitting a two-run homer and Streeter pitching three innings and striking out one. Hicks was also three-for-three at the plate.
"Streeter was cool as a cucumber the whole time," Beebe said. "We started six eighth graders and it was a great learning experience for the girls who haven’t gotten to play much yet. It was a valuable experience and very different for them to be running the bases and fielding grounders in a game situation. They did very well."
Game two had Beebe get two strikeouts in two innings pitched, and she also hit a triple. Brooke Sheldon hit a home run and Kenady Walsh had three steals.
"Great win with lots of contributions from everyone," Beebe said.
On Monday, April 24 Hale lost a pair of home North Star League crossover games with Alcona, 19-1 and 16-1.
In the opener, Bernard went three innings and struck out six batters. Sheldon went two-for-two at the plate and had one RBI.
"Alcona gave us a good old-fashioned butt-kickin’ and we couldn’t get anything going for ourselves offensively," Beebe said. "Bernard pitched solid, Sheldon was real good behind the plate and in the batter’s box. Alcona is a good team that hits the ball well and took full advantage of our errors."
Beebe took the loss in game two, striking out six batters in three innings. Hicks was two-for-two on offense.
"Another hard loss where we couldn’t get much going," Beebe said. "Alcona is an experienced and very well-coached team that is hard to beat. Above all, I’m very proud of our young women for not giving up at all in either game. They all played their hardest until the final out was recorded."
Hale played at Whittemore-Prescott on Monday, hosts Hillman on Thursday, heads to Lake Leelanau for a tournament on Saturday and hosts AuGres on Thursday, May 11.