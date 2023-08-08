Standings - as of Aug. 2, 2023
Early Shift
1. Tres Golf Istas 185
2. Sgt. Bilko 180
3. Don’t Know 177
4. Desparados 175
5. Them Guyz 173
6. Misfits 168
7. Do-Overs 152
7. Trouble Brewing 152
9. John Deere 147
10. Three Stooges 146
10. CC & S 146
12. Awful Three 139
13. Git It Dun 125
14. Amigos 114
Late Shift
1. Good Bad No Ugly 166
2. Sand Baggers 160
3. 3 D*cks 158
4. Stogies and Bogies 154
5. Joe & the Poor Boys142
5. Putt Pirates 142
7. Another Overhaul 140
8. Sh*t Baby What? 137
9. Beer Run 133
10. E.S.S. 131
10. Shanks A Lot 131
12. Slap Blanch 128
13. Sultans of Swing 127
14. Hack Attack 126
15. Three Amigos 118
16. Bud Weisers 117
17. Fun 112
18. Bottoms Up 102
19. Pin High 100
20. Silver Bullets 96