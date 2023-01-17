WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott wrestling team remained undefeated in North Star League action on Wednesday. The Cardinals were hosting a North Star League tri-meet against the Charlton Heston Academy and Oscoda, and won both their matches.
“I thought we wrestled good on the night,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “We still have to work on some things in the practice room.”
The Cardinals opened with a 72-9 win over Charlton Heston, and wrapped it up with a 72-6 victory over Oscoda; pushing their league record to 4-0.
Going 2-0 on the night was Gabby Murphy, Kameron Johnson, Seth Pope, Thomas Saunders, Eli Murphy, Hunter Cicalo, Dillan Parent, Sam Vyner, London Crossley, Adrian McDonald and Alex Morgan. Going 1-0 was Serenity Hayes and Logan Jenkins.
Oscoda lost to Charlton Heston 51-10 in their other match.
On Saturday, Oscoda was at the Alpena Team Invitational where it took fourth place overall. Their day was highlighted by Jhonas Williams going 4-1 on the day in the 106 weight class.
W-P was also at a team tournament on Saturday, at Grayling. The Cardinals went 3-2 in their matches. The Cardinals defeated Ithaca 45-27, took down Houghton Lake 70-3 and defeated Grayling 51-18. They came up short to Reed City 48-34 and lost to Gladwin 45-30.
Going 5-0 in their matches was Eli Murphy and Vyner. Pope was 4-0. Going 4-1 was Gabby Murphy, Parent and Saunders. Gracie Murphy also went 3-2. Going 1-0 on the day were Carly Cowles, Hayes, Alyssa Burr and London Crossley. Sean Richmond and Logan Jenkins also won one match apiece.
“We wrestled good on the day, and keeping matches close, even though we were voiding four weight classes,” Wilson said.
W-P finished up the week in Standish on Sunday for an individual tournament.
Crossley went 4-0 with four pins to win her weight class and Shaelyn Vyner, Burr and Hayes all went 3-0 with three pins each to win their weight classes. Cowles was second place with a 4-1 record and Carina Harper and Krista Cowles were both able to come in fourth place.
“We wrestled extremely good on the day, with an incredible 19 pins on the day,” Wilson said.
W-P heads to Atlanta today (Wednesday) for another NSL meet. On Friday the girls’ head to Mio for an individual tournament, while on Saturday the boys’ make the trip to Mio for their individual meet.