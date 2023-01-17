WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott wrestling team remained undefeated in North Star League action on Wednesday. The Cardinals were hosting a North Star League tri-meet against the Charlton Heston Academy and Oscoda, and won both their matches.

“I thought we wrestled good on the night,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “We still have to work on some things in the practice room.”

