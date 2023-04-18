TAWAS CITY – It was an impressive showing for the Tawas Area girls’ track team on Friday. The Lady Braves were competing at their home invitational and were able to beat out 11 other teams to claim the championship.
“I couldn’t be more proud and thankful for the Tawas athletes, parents, supporters and the other teams for coming out and making Tawas’ biggest meet ever so successful,” girls’ head coach Brianna Griffith said. “People stepped up to help whenever they could to help make the meet run smoothly. The weather was perfect and the competition was fierce.”
The girls won the meet with 157 points, while Mio took second with 142 and Alcona was third with 134. The Whittemore-Prescott girls finished seventh, Hale was 10th and Oscoda came in 11th.
Reese Cadorette had first place finishes in the 100 meter dash and the 400 meter run, getting times of 13.25 and 1:02.24. Also in the 400, Ava Busch was fourth and Grace Martin placed fifth. In the 800, Sophia Morand won with a time of 2:55.58 and Alyssa Runyan placed third. Aaliyah Cota had a dominant win in the 1600 meter run, getting a time of 6:02. Runyan was also second in the 1,600 and Ashley Nguyen was fourth. In the 3,200, Megan Wood was third, Brooke Binder placed fourth and Nguyen had a fifth place finish.
The top finisher in the 100 hurdles was Aubrey Rupp who was ninth, while Cota had a solid third place finish in the 300 hurdles.
The Lady Braves had the winning 4x400 relay team on a time of 4:44.42, thanks to runs by Busch, Morand, Autumn Edwards and Cota. The 4x200 team was second, with runs by Busch, Martin, Edwards and Mya Traylor. The 4x100 team of Martin, Makaylia King, Gabrielle Whetstone-Johnson and Traylor was fourth.
Izzy Urban was the team’s top thrower, as she was 10th in the shot put and seventh in the discus. Whetstone-Johnson was also 13th in the long jump.
Tawas heads to Standish-Sterling on Friday.
For the W-P girls, Heavenly Ober was their top finisher in the 100 meter dash in 17th, Isabelle Steinley was 11th in the 400 and Sienna Willingham was ninth in the 800 meter. Willingham also had a ninth place finish in the 1,600 meter run.
The Cardinals’ top relay team came in the 4x400, with a fifth place finish. Steinley, Willingham, Riley Stephens and London Crossley joined efforts in that one.
Brooke Saunders was their top throwing, getting a sixth place finish in the shot put and an eighth place finish in the discus. Steinley was third in the high jump and Stephens had an 11th place bound in the long jump.
For the Hale girls, Rowan hood was seventh in the 100 meter dash, Liz Wolanin was eighth in the 400 and Chloe Bernard was 11th in the 800. Bernard was also 11th in the 1,600.
Hood also took part in both throwing events, placing 14th in the shot put and 19th in the discus.
For the Oscoda girls, Cali Janis was 20th in the 200 meter dash and Thrynah Miller was 19th in the 400 meter run. Kaitlynne Stephan won the 3,200 with a time of 15:05. The Lady Owls also had a sixth place finish in the 4x100 relay, with runs by Janis, Whitney Calderwood, Lanee Bray and Stephan.
Calderwood was also sixth in the discus and Janis took 15th in the long jump.
On the boys’ side, Alcona won the meet with 233 points, Ogemaw Heights was second with 177 and Harrison was third with 156. W-P was fourth with 118 points, Tawas fifth with 116.5. Hale also came in 10th and Oscoda was 12th.
W-P saw Brady Oliver take 13th in the 100 meter dash and Aiden Massicotte was 13th in the 200 meter dash. Sam Vyner placed ninth in the 400 and Thomas Sunders with ninth in both the 800 and 1600. Spencer Aldrich had a fifth place finish in the 1,600 and he was 10th in the 800.
Kameron Johnson also had a seventh place finish in the 300 hurdles.
The Cardinals had two relay teams take fourth place, those being the 4x100 and the 4x800. In the 4x100 they had runs by Logan Aiello, Landon Aiello, Sam Vyner and Brady Oliver. The 4x800 had runs by Saunders, Anthony Tipton, Massicotte and Aldrich.
Zach Calleja took eighth in the shot put, Alex Morgan was 10th in the discus, Landon Aiello was 12th in the high jump and Kameron Johnson was ninth in the long jump.
W-P had a home league meet on Tuesday, is at Standish-Sterling on Friday and heads to Fairview on Tuesday.
For the Tawas boys, Luke Martin was third in the 100 and second in the 200, and he had a win in the 400 meter run with a time of 52.98. Kevin Loew was sixth in the 800 and Max Buyssens won the 1,600 meter run on a time of 5:08. In the 3200, Tawas’ top finisher was Austin Billinghurst with a time of 13:28.
The Tawas boys won the 4x400 relay, as Ethan Romzek, Max Buyssens, Xander Whitford and Aaro stone clocked a time of 3:47.91. They had a second place relay in the 4x800, thanks to Buyssens, Loew, Stone and Whitford. The 4x200 squad of Martin, Kyle Indreica, Romzek and Vinnie Frank finished third.
Mark Regius was their top throwing, placing 10th in the shot put and 12th in the discus. Frank made his return to the high jump with a win, with a height of 5-08. Loew took seventh in pole vault and Indreica had a sixth place leap in the long jump.
For the Hale boys, Kenny Matthews was 17th in the 100 meter dash, Patrick Leach was 20th in the 200 and Paxton Downing was 13th in the 1,600 and seventh in the 3,200.
The Eagles’ top relay team was in the 4x800, as the team of Matthews, Brayden Vaneizenga, Liam Schalk-Smith and Downing took seventh. Schalk-Smith was also ninth in the discus.
Hale hosted a North Star League meet on Tuesday, heads to Standish-Sterling on Friday and is in Alcona for another league meet on Tuesday.
For the Oscoda boys, Colin Stephan was 15th in the 200 meter dash and 21st in the 100. Axel Raybourn was 15th in the 400 and Allen Smead was 17th in the 800. Raybourn was 19th in the 1,600 meter run as well. Their top relay team was a seventh place finish in the 4x400, with runs by Julian Gawne, Nicholas Kusibab, Michael Vega and Randey Eschenburg.
Patrick Boje was able to throw to a ninth place finish in the shot put and Landon Weed was seventh in the discus. Carlos Compian came in 14th in the long jump.
Oscoda was at Hale on Tuesday and heads to Alcona this coming Tuesday.