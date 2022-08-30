ST. IGNACE — The long sought after win remained elusive for the Tawas Area football team on Friday. The Braves, playing their season opener up at St. Ignace, lost 26-6, but there were certainly signs of just how vastly improved the team was.

“It was great, they were excited and I will tell you right now, we had that team on the ropes in the third quarter,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “What cost us in the game was we had five fumbles. If you were going to tell me that we fumble the ball five times and give up a kick return for a touchdown, and only lose by 20, I would tell you that you were crazy. This team last year, they would give up 20 or 30 points in the first quarter, but it was still scoreless in the second.”

