OSCODA – Week four action is in the books in the Oscoda AuSable Softball Association. The most recent games took place on June 26, at Billy McQuaig Park, with two of the doubleheaders resulting in sweeps and the other playing out to a split.
On field one, Camp Six was able to get two wins over the Irish Pub, 18-11 and 21-8.
Highlighting Camp Six, Ty Jones was able to blast four home runs and Zach Prescott collected five hits on the night. Dirk McCord also hit a home run.
For the Irish Pub, Zach Lamrock, Travis Taylor and Mike Alexander all hit home runs. Mike Betts and Mike Dixon led the Irish Pub with four hits apiece.
Field two action saw Vista Lanes/SunnyBunns take the brooms to JJ’s Bugz Be Gone, claiming 8-6 and 18-8 wins.
Vista Lanes/SunnyBunns had four home runs from Owen Franklin. For JJ’s Bugz Be gone, Dyreck Young had a defensive highlight, robbing a grand slam late in game two.
On field three, Northwoods Pub & Grub took on the Office Lounge & Grill. Pub and Grub handed the Office their first loss of the season in game one, 21-17, but the Office bounced back in game two with a 14-9 win.
In the high scoring game one, Pub & Grub had Brock Franklin hit two home runs and four hits total and Jonny Zawacki had five hits. Barry Snow also had a home run. For the Office in the opener, Erik McCausey had two home runs and five hits total. Granite Barringer and Ethan Hedglin had three hits each.
In game two, Zawacki led off the game with a solo home run and he had three hits in the game. Franklin also had three hits.
For the Office in game two, McCausey, Barringer, Ben Murphy and Freddie Mongeau all had three hits apiece. Murphy hit a three run home run and a double and McCausey hit a long solo homer.
The Office still leads the standings with a 7-1 record, Vista Lanes/SunnyBunns is second at 5-3, Northwoods Pub & Grub and Camp Six are both 4-4, the Irish Pub has a 3-5 record and JJ’s Bugz Be Gone sits at 1-7. Teams return to action on July 10, with Vista Lanes/SunnyBunns taking on Northwoods Pub & Grub on field one, the Irish Pub plays JJ’s Bugz Be Gone on field two and back on field three Camp Six battles the Office Lounge & Grill.