HALE – The Hale baseball team welcomed in Wolverine on Wednesday for both teams’ season openers. The Eagles won the non-league games by mercy in both games, 22-7 and 17-5. Both games ended after four innings.
In game one, Wyatt Irwin pitched to the win, striking out seven batters.
“Pretty much everybody had some hits and scored,” head coach Jerud Kimmerer said. “Irwin pitched the whole game and Wolverine’s pitching wasn’t the greatest.”
In game two, Sam Patten earned the win, striking out three batters.
“Again, they struggled with their pitching and we had pretty much the same outcome as the first game,” Kimmerer said.
Opening the season with two wins felt great for the team, according to Kimmerer.
“It was just nice to be able to start with a win and get some confidence rolling,” he said. “Not really sure how the rest of the season is going to go, but the kids were excited to have a couple wins, it builds momentum so hopefully we can carry it.”
Hale (2-0 overall) was at Oscoda on Monday, hosts Mio on Thursday and stays at home on Monday to take on Alcona.