HALE – The Hale girls basketball team took a step out of conference play on Monday, Jan. 17, when they hosted the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy. The Lady Eagles certainly saw some improvements but came up short, 52-39.
“We did some good things, but the height of (their post player) hurt us and we really struggled in the second quarter in defensive transition,” head coach Ryan Parkinson said. “Offensively, we just need to take care of the ball better. We do a good job offensively when we protect the ball. Defensively, we really have to find a way to protect the rim and rebound more effectively.”
In the opening quarter, Dalaney Kimmerer scored six points and Abby Parkinson netted four, as the Lady Dragons took a 14-10 lead after one.
SASA out some distance on Hale thanks to a big second frame, claiming a 32-14 lead at the half.
Kimmerer hit a three and had seven points in the third and Parkinson was able to knock down a pair of two pointers, as it was 38-29 entering the fourth.
Parkinson hit a pair of threes in the final frame, but Hale couldn’t get much else going as the Dragons finished off the win.
Leading the way for the Eagles was Parkinson with 17 points, nine rebounds, three blocks. Two steals and two assists, Kimmerer finished with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals, Erica Bernard added four points and Kaitlyn Hollis netted two. Bernard also had 10 rebounds and two steals, Felicity Hicks tracked down six rebounds and had two steals and Hollis had four rebounds.
“Bailey Hewitt gave us very good minutes inside as did Kaitlyn Hollis,” Parkinson said. “Erica Bernard is starting to be more aggressive offensively and as a rebounder and that is what we need. Abby had a good game. It can be tough with what she sees defensively, but she is doing a good job the last couple games finding ways to be aggressive. Dalaney can change a game when she is active defensively. I am hopeful we can build off some items from this game.”
Hale (1-7 overall) hosted the Charlton Heston Academy on Monday, played at Fairview on Tuesday and returns to action Feb. 3 at Hillman.