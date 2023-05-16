WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott track and field teams were at the Johannesburg-Lewiston Invitational on Tuesday, May 9. Out of 16 teams at the event, the W-P boys came in 14th and the girls placed 15th.
The boys had Aiden Massicotte take 12th in the 100 meter dash and 11th in the 200. Eli Murphy was 19th in the 800 and Sam Vyner and Thomas Saunders were 18th and 19th in the 800. Spencer Aldrich was ninth in the 1,600 and 20th in the 800. Zakary Melkus was 14th in the 110 hurdles and 15th in the 300 hurdles. They had a fourth place 4x800 relay team, thanks to Saunders, Murphy, Altrich and Vyner.
In the shot put Zachary Calleja was 18th and Alex Morgan was 14th in the discus and 21st in the shot put. James Hall was also 17th in the discus.
For the Lady Cardinals, Heavenly Ober was 11th in the 100, Isabelle Steinley was 10th in the 400, Ella Green was 19th in the 100 hurdles and 10th in the 300 hurdles.
Brooke Saunders was ninth in the discus and 13th in the shot put, Isabella Lehr was 10th in the discus and 20th in the shot put and Shaelyn Vyner was 12th in the discus and 15th in the shot put. Ober was also sixth in the long jump.
W-P was at a meet over at Tawas Area on Tuesday, heads to Marion for a Division 4 regional on Saturday and returns home to host the North Star League Big Dipper championship meet on Wednesday.