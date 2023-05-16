WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott track and field teams were at the Johannesburg-Lewiston Invitational on Tuesday, May 9. Out of 16 teams at the event, the W-P boys came in 14th and the girls placed 15th.

The boys had Aiden Massicotte take 12th in the 100 meter dash and 11th in the 200. Eli Murphy was 19th in the 800 and Sam Vyner and Thomas Saunders were 18th and 19th in the 800. Spencer Aldrich was ninth in the 1,600 and 20th in the 800. Zakary Melkus was 14th in the 110 hurdles and 15th in the 300 hurdles. They had a fourth place 4x800 relay team, thanks to Saunders, Murphy, Altrich and Vyner.

