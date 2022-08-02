Standings - as of July 27, 2022
Early Shift
1. Do-Overs 164
2. Sgt. Bilko 161
3. Trouble Brewing 155
4. Shooters 153
5. Git It Dun 147
6. CC&S 142
7. Them Guyz 131
7. Misfits 131
9. Three Stooges 121
10. Tres Golf Istas 118
11. Amigos 111
12. Don’t Know 107
12. Desparados 107
14. Awful Three 87
Late Shift
1. Smokem if U Got em 171
2. Budweisers 159
3. Bogeys 152
4. Good Bad Ugly 146
5. Bullets n Bush 139
5. E.S.S. 139
7. Hack Attack 138
8. FUN 137
9. Doug’s Team 136
10. Joe & the Pour Boys 135
11. Slap Blanch 133
12. Total Overhaul 129
13. Bottoms Up 125
14. Sub Par 122
15. Beer Run 121
16. Short Shots 117
16. Putt Pirates 117
16. Shanksalot 117
19. Pin High 101
20. Three Amigos 83