OSCODA – The Oscoda-AuSable Softball Association opened up another season of play on Monday, June 5.

After having seven teams last summer, the league dropped down to six teams this year, though all should be quite competitive. Since the league’s rebirth two years ago, the Office Lounge and Grill has won the regular season championship in 2021 and 2022, and they also won the league tournament in 2021. JJ’s Bugz Be Gone won the league tournament in 2022.

Tags