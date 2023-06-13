OSCODA – The Oscoda-AuSable Softball Association opened up another season of play on Monday, June 5.
After having seven teams last summer, the league dropped down to six teams this year, though all should be quite competitive. Since the league’s rebirth two years ago, the Office Lounge and Grill has won the regular season championship in 2021 and 2022, and they also won the league tournament in 2021. JJ’s Bugz Be Gone won the league tournament in 2022.
On field one, Irish Pub won two close games over the Mountain Bar and Grill, 17-16 and 11-9.
In the opener, Mike Bone had a walk-off RBI single to secure the win. B.K. Kalbfleisch had a home run in the game for the Irish Pub as well, while the Mountain had two home runs from Brock Franklin and one from Jonny Zawacki.
In game two, Irish Pub had home runs by Hunter Sullivan and Travis Taylor. Taylor had eight hits on the day. Zawacki hit two home runs in game two for the Mountain.
On field two, the Office Lounge and Grill were able to pick up wins over Vista Lanes/Sunny Buns, 11-10 and 19-8.
In game one, the Office trailed most of the game, but finished off a rally in the bottom of the seventh when first baseman Joey Weber hit a walk-off home run. The Office had an easier time in game two, leading wire-to-wire. Weber hit a home run in game two as well, while Jake Quintal also had two home runs on the night. Granite Barringer, Trent Kangas and Hunter Gerow used their speed to perfect to make several big-time plays in the outfield.
Highlights for Vista Lanes/Sunny Buns included a pair of home runs by Trevor Miller.
On field three, JJ’s Bugz Be Gone and Camp Six played to a split. JJ’s won the opener 16-6, with Camp Six claiming a 23-17 win in game two.
Josh Jackson hit four home runs for JJ’s and Alex Miller hit a deep home run as well. Dyreck Young and Josh Wheatley were defensive standouts for JJ’s.