TAWAS CITY — A busy day of golf turned into a good amount of raised funds for the Tawas Area golf team on Monday, June 20. They took part in their second annual Golf-a-Thon at Singing Bridge Golf Course, raising funds for the Braves’ varsity and junior varsity golf programs.
“The team raised several thousand dollars which goes towards team gear, team meals and some tournaments,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “Being as we’re not in a conference, we play far more 18 hole invitationals than most teams in the state. And that’s quite a financial burden for the Athletic Department to bear as invitationals are not cheap, especially when we have a JV team play as well.”
A golf-a-thon is similar to a walk-a-thon. Golfers get sponsored for a dollar amount per hole played; like $1 a hole, $5 a hole or $20 a hole. Golfers began play at 6 a. m. and were on the course until almost 9 p.m. Between the 12 golfers and the coach, they combined to play a total of 888 holes.
“The whole team has a lot of fun during these golf-a-thons,” Vainer said. “We provide three meals, snacks and drinks all day, all of which were donated. We also give out awards for most holes played and most money raised. Most of the kids played at least 72 holes with Robert Jenkins winning the award for most holes played with 105. The award for most money raised went to Noah Theaker, with second being Devin Grathoff and third being Walker Hazen.”
According to Vainer, the fundraiser is given a huge shot in the arm by its host venue.
“I would also like to give an enormous thank you to Singing Bridge Golf Course,” he said. “They could not have been more helpful and their facilities were perfect for us. They didn’t even charge us for the incredible amount of golf we played. If we would have paid anywhere near the going rate for that much golf, we would have raised only a small fraction of what we did.”
Vainer added that their next fundraiser is on Oct. 2 and Red Hawk Golf Course, for their annual scramble. Those wishing to participate in that scramble should contact Red Hawk or Vainer at Bogey’s Indoor Golf Course.