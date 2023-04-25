BOOMS BALL

BOOMS BALL – Tawas Area’s Catie Push booms the ball down the field during last week’s home loss to Gladwin.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area girls soccer team hosted Gladwin in a key early season Northern Michigan Soccer League game on Tuesday, April 18. A slow start proved costly for the Lady Braves, and they ultimately came up short, 2-1.

“Boy, did it get off to a rough start for us,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir sad. “We were not on our toes and we allowed Gladwin to score two goals within about the first five minutes of the game. At this point, we gained a little extra pep in our step and decided that this wasn’t how the game was going to go down. Some rough play over the next minute or two allowed for Catie Push to take a penalty shot for the Lady Braves and gain our first and only goal of the night.”

Tags