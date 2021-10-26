HALE – The Hale boys’ cross country team entered Saturday’s Class ‘D’ State Finals in Shepherd projected to finish outside the top-10. The Eagles outshined that in a big way, as they raced their way to an eighth-place finish.
“We just had conversations about running our PR’s (personal records) because they had raced that course earlier in the year and everyone ran a PR for the season it seems like we are peaking at the right time of the season,” head coach Steve Bradley said. “The kids are excited, we are ranked sixth right now, eight points out of the third-place finish (at regionals) we need to go to the state finals.”
Sophomore Alex Wanty was able to run to a fifth-place finish on a time of 17:03.
“Alex ran a fantastic race,” Bradley said. “He ran with the race leaders the first little bit and then from a mile-and-half he went up from 10th place to 5th and held his own from there.”
Sophomore Eddie Lavere was 40th, eighth grader Sean Bernard was 50th on a time of 19:46, eighth grader Paxton Downing was 88th at 21:26, sophomore Brady McCadie came in 98th on a time of 22:01, sophomore Reece Ready was 111th at 23:25 and sophomore Lawrence Mullins was 126th at 24:08.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19 the Eagles ran in their home invitational, finishing runner-up to Fairview, tallying 44 points; while Fairview had just 34.
Wanty won the race with a time of 18:54, Lavere was fifth at 20:29, Bernard came in ninth at 21:47, Downing was 15th at 22:44, McCadie came in 21st at 24:07, Mullins placed 30th at 26:44 and Ready was 32nd at 27:20.
The Eagles also had their lone girl runner, sophomore Kayla Wolanin compete in both races. She was 85th in a time of 24:44 at the class ‘D’ meet Saturday at Shepherd, and in the home invitational she was 85th thanks to a running time of 28:11.
Hale returns to action on Friday at a Division 4 regional race at Chippewa Hills.
“Wanty is ranked fourth in the regional, Lavere is 19th and Bernard is 22nd, so we have a possibility of those three kids looking at a shot of going to the state finals and a shot with the team to go to the state final, which has been our goal all year long.”