HALE – At 20 years old, Grant Kortman was just looking for someone to give him a chance to be a varsity head football coach. Shortly before the 2020 season, the 2018 Whittemore-Prescott graduate got the very opportunity he was looking for, when he accepted that role at Hale, just 10 miles away from his former high school.
“I tried other places and no one gave me an opportunity other than those guys,” said Kortman, who announced his resignation as the school’s football coach Friday.
Those guys are Hale co-athletic directors Joe Kimmerer and Ryan Parkinson, who at the time were tasked with finding the school’s seventh different head football coach since 2009.
“We are sad to see him go, I think Grant has done a real good job for our program,” Parkinson said. “We have been very happy with him, but on the other hand we are not shocked that it is happening. When we hired Grant we knew that it was not going to be a 20 year hire; he has goals and aspirations that were going to take him away from being the football coach at Hale High School. We have a lot of positives things to say about Grant and what he has done both years.”
Kortman is certainly grateful he was given the opportunity.
“Part of what makes this so tough is that they took a chance on me when I was 20 years old to be a varsity football coach and no other athletic director would,” he said. “The toughest thing for me personally is that It was always my dream to be a varsity football coach, so it was tough to hand in that letter and no longer be a varsity football coach.”
His tenure as the Hale football coach may have only been two years; but oh what a memorable pair of seasons he had. Taking over a program that had only previously made the playoffs in 1999 and had just two winning seasons since then, Kortman and the Eagles struck gold in 2020, enjoying the best season in program history. They finished the year 7-2, and made history with the school’s first two playoff victories, both of which came in blowout fashion over Posen and Brethren. Their season ended with a hard-fought 14-0 loss to Marion in the Division 2 8-man regional finals.
Expectations were high in 2021 as well, but a grueling schedule and missing key players during certain points of the season kept them from repeating the prior years’ success; although they did win the final two games of the season to finish 4-5.
“It means a lot (to be a part of this), I wish I was able to do more, especially this year, I thought we had a better team than our record showed and I thought maybe I let them down a little bit,” Kortman said. “The first year was special. I was hired on six days notice, it was a COVID year, the season was cancelled and then started back up and I was just learning the names of the players the first couple of weeks. That playoff run was pretty special though and it is always going to hold a special place in my heart. I am proud of what we did. I wish we could play Marion again, I’m ready to go, but it is what it is, but I am proud of the first two playoff wins in the history of Hale and that I was a small part of that.”
While the 2021 season ended without a playoff berth, the Eagles’ week eight win over Posen will go down as a memorable one as well. Due to injuries and quarantine, Hale entered the game with just 10 available players and fell behind by 22 points in the first half. The Eagles found some magic in the second half and rallied despite downpouring rain to win 32-28 on a 11-yard touchdown pass from Robert Rosebrugh to Zach Koekpe in the final seconds.
“The Posen game is one of the more special games I’ve had in my career,” Kortman said. “To come in with 10 guys, with starters out and being down three touchdowns to come back and win that game it was one of the more special moments I will be able to remember.”
As much as his dream-filling quest to be Hale’s football coach meant, when it came down to it, he felt he had to step down to focus on his education.
“In order to get my bachelor’s degree in sports management, I have to get an internship, and that was the number one reason,” Kortman said. “I was doing a lot of time searching over winter break and I didn’t think I would be able to do it.”
Kortman, who also stepped down from his varsity baseball head coaching spot with Hale, which he served for the 2021 season is still in his early 20s. He admits that he has some lofty coaching goals in his future, and that this might just be a pause in his coaching career.
“I am not sure what the future has in store,” Kortman said. “Back in the day, the dream was to coach college football, so we will see where it takes me. I am going to explore a bunch of different avenues.”