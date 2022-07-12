Standings - as of July 6, 2022

Early Shift

1. Do-Overs 129

2. Sgt. Bilko 116

3. Git It Dun 113

4. Trouble Brewing 103

5. Tres Golf Istas 102

6. Shooters 97

7. Misfits 93

8. Don’t Know 91

9. CC&S 89

10. Them Guyz 85

11. Desparados 84

12. Three Stooges 78

13. Amigos 76

14. Awful Three 67

Late Shift

1. Smokem if U Got em 122

2. Budweisers 117

3. Bogeys 110

4. Hack Attack 108

5. FUN 107

6. Good Bad Ugly 105

7. Putt Pirates 99

7. Bullets n Bush 99

7. Total Overhaul 99

10. Slap Blanch 98

11. Doug’s Team 95

12. Beer Run 94

13. Short Shots 93

14. Joe & the Pour Boys 92

15. Sub Par 91

16. E.S.S. 87

17. Bottoms Up 83

18. Shanksalot 78

19. Pin High 67

20. Three Amigos 45

Tags

Trending Food Videos