Standings - as of July 6, 2022
Early Shift
1. Do-Overs 129
2. Sgt. Bilko 116
3. Git It Dun 113
4. Trouble Brewing 103
5. Tres Golf Istas 102
6. Shooters 97
7. Misfits 93
8. Don’t Know 91
9. CC&S 89
10. Them Guyz 85
11. Desparados 84
12. Three Stooges 78
13. Amigos 76
14. Awful Three 67
Late Shift
1. Smokem if U Got em 122
2. Budweisers 117
3. Bogeys 110
4. Hack Attack 108
5. FUN 107
6. Good Bad Ugly 105
7. Putt Pirates 99
7. Bullets n Bush 99
7. Total Overhaul 99
10. Slap Blanch 98
11. Doug’s Team 95
12. Beer Run 94
13. Short Shots 93
14. Joe & the Pour Boys 92
15. Sub Par 91
16. E.S.S. 87
17. Bottoms Up 83
18. Shanksalot 78
19. Pin High 67
20. Three Amigos 45