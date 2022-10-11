W-P football's Dylan Broughton

W-P’s Dylan Broughton runs through a tackle during Friday’s home loss to Farwell.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

Whittemore-Prescott was able to hang with visiting Farwell, ranked 11th in the latest 8-man Division 1 polls for the first half of Friday’s home non-league football game. The Cardinals faded in the final two quarters however, resulting in a 60-24 setback.

Farwell’s Michael Nunn did most of the damage. One of the top running backs yardage wise in the state, ran 21 times for 363 yards and five touchdowns.

