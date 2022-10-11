Whittemore-Prescott was able to hang with visiting Farwell, ranked 11th in the latest 8-man Division 1 polls for the first half of Friday’s home non-league football game. The Cardinals faded in the final two quarters however, resulting in a 60-24 setback.
Farwell’s Michael Nunn did most of the damage. One of the top running backs yardage wise in the state, ran 21 times for 363 yards and five touchdowns.
He scored the first touchdown of the game on an early six-yard run to make it 8-0, though Sam Vyner knotted things up for W-P at 8-8 with an eight yard touchdown run.
Nunn’s second touchdown was good for 84 yards, and sent Farwell to the locker room with a 16-8 advantage.
Nunn followed that with a pair of eight yard touchdown runs in the third to make it 32-8. However, on the kickoff, Vyner returned it to the house for a 75-yard touchdown to make it 32-16.
Another touchdown run by Nunn put Farwell back in control at 40-16, and they only pulled away from there.
W-P did get a late touchdown run by Vyner, when he romped in from 78 yards out.
Vyner finished with 224 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries. Dylan Broughton also ran three times for 13 yards.
The defense was led by Vyenr with 12 tackles and a fumble recovery, Hunter Cicalo had seven tackles, Eli Murphy took down six and Bransen Bellville had five tackles and recovered a fumble.
W-P (2-5 overall) heads over to Mio (3-4) on Friday for a North Star League Big Dipper showdown.