TAWAS CITY – A day after topping Lapeer on the road, the Tawas Area hockey team took down the Lightening at their home venue of Tawas Bay Ice Arena Saturday afternoon. The Braves took an early two goal lead and controlled things from there, skating their way to a 6-3 victory.
“We scored more goals on Friday, but I was happier with them on Saturday because I thought the process was a lot better,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “They were making a lot more plays and even though some of them didn’t materialize into goals, they did a lot better job of making things happen.”
Tawas’ offense had several scoring chances early on, and four minutes into the contest Gage Maxfield smacked the puck in from in front of the net for the early 1-0 lead. Braden Bolen had the assist on the play.
With 2:23 to play in the opening period, Kyle Indreica scored on an assist by Sawyer Ulman making it 2-0.
Lapeer pulled within 2-1 midway through the second period, but the Braves added a key goal late in the frame from Brayden Heemer, on an assist by Trevor Balagna to make it a 3-1 cushion entering the third.
“We made some changes over the weekend with positions and Heemer played defense for the first time,” Rettell said. “He ended up scoring a goal, so that was pretty good. Lapeer’s goaltender played really well, we had a lot of opportunities and he did a great job. Friday night was kind of chippy, so I wasn’t sure what was going to happen but had a good solid game.”
Tawas opened the final period with quick goals by Cody Primm and Ulman to take command of the game at 5-1, and Maxfield also had his second goal of the contest before the period ended. Keagan Bender had two assists in the final period with Ulman and Braden Bolen getting assists as well.
Ethan Wood was in goal and made 17 saves.
“After getting mercied on Wednesday against Gaylord, coming back with two wins for a young hockey team is huge,” Rettell said. “I just hope that we are moving forward instead of staying stagnant. As well as it went Friday night there were things that needed to be learned and we fixed some of those things so that was encouraging. We told them we have to keep moving forward and we can’t be satisfied.”
On Friday, Tawas went down to Lapeer to defeat the Lightening, 10-3. The 10 goals are a program record.
A high-scoring first period saw the Braves lead 6-2 and they led 7-3 entering the third period.
Ulman led the way with five goals and one assist, Maxfield had two goals and one assist, with Balagna, Taylor Williams and Indreica getting one goal each. Indreica and Devin Grathoff had three assists apiece and with one assist each was Walker Hazen, Jake Hazen, Ulman, Wood, Joel Ulman, Williams and Balagna.
Wood earned the win in goal, making 29 saves.
On Wednesday, Tawas played at Gaylord and lost that contest, 9-1.
Grathoff netted the team’s lone goal, on assists by Williams and Indreica.
Wood was busy in goal, making 42 saves.
Tawas (2-2 overall) hosts Gladwin tonight (Wednesday), plays at Port Huron on Saturday and plays at Manistee on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.
“We scrimmaged Gladwin early in the season and now the game is for real,” Rettell said. “They are trying to get a program together and we needed a couple games to fill in our schedule, so it should be fun. These kids have played against each other for years so it will be spirited and fun. We saw Port Huron at our tournament the first part of the season and they are always competitive and they have a great venue down there at McMorran (McMorran Place Entertainment and Sports Center). It is an old style barn and all the seating is upstairs so it is a pretty cool place to play.”