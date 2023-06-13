TAWAS CITY – With the Tawas Area golf team’s fourth place finish at the Division 3 state finals on Friday and Saturday, it was proof just how far they’ve come in the last few years. After all, just two short years ago, a banner-hanging performance like this one might have been the furthest thing from anyone’s minds.

“Coming into the season, I knew we were going to be better than last year, but I didn’t know we would be this much better,” head coach Paul Vainer said.

