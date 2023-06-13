TAWAS CITY – With the Tawas Area golf team’s fourth place finish at the Division 3 state finals on Friday and Saturday, it was proof just how far they’ve come in the last few years. After all, just two short years ago, a banner-hanging performance like this one might have been the furthest thing from anyone’s minds.
“Coming into the season, I knew we were going to be better than last year, but I didn’t know we would be this much better,” head coach Paul Vainer said.
It is hard to blame Vainer, who was recently named regional coach of the year, for getting caught a bit off guard for his team’s success this spring. For many years the Braves were annually qualifying for and placing well at the state finals, even winning a state championship in 2016. However, in his first year with the program back in 2021, he inherited a team that due to heavy losses to graduation and the COVID-19 pandemic left the once proud program struggling to field enough golfers for a team, let alone compete at a high level.
“We had two sophomores and two freshmen that year and we didn’t win a single match,” Vainer said. “Our regional score two years ago would have put us in last place this year, with a 440, and that was with Alex Kaems winning the tournament with a 73. This year, if we take Alex off the team, we shoot a 348 (at regionals) and we make the state finals anyways. The depth of players and their skill level is incredible.”
At the core of the rapid fire program turnaround is of course a group of student athletes buying into Vainer and the game of golf.
“The number one thing is the guys are enjoying it and putting their time into it,” Vainer said. “Just getting older and stronger doesn’t matter if you aren’t out there putting your time into the game.”
Senior Alex Kaems graduates as one of the school’s most decorated golfers. Jake Look was the teams’ only other senior on the state finals team, and they expect to bring back Walker Hazen, Trace Reay and Austin Baker for two more years from that squad. They’ll also return a deep roster full of talented golfers ready to make an impact on the varsity stage. Juniors Rob Jenkins, Kyle Indreica and Noah Theaker, along with sophomore Cody Primm and freshman Adam Billinghurst will all return to the team with much experience on the links.
“The team is growing, there is a lot of buzz about it,” Vainer said. “The kids are having a good time, they are out there golfing all the time and they really care about golf. Some of them said they are only going to ask for golf stuff from their parents for Christmas.”
Vainer has immersed himself in the game of golf. He is the owner of Bogey’s Indoor Golf Center in Tawas City, he is running a junior golf league at Singing Bridge Golf Course this summer and he also expects to be hired as the head coach of the newly formed Tawas girls’ golf team this fall.
“The kids just want to golf, and I am good with that,” he said. “The biggest thing for me is to make a program that creates the drive for the kids to want to do better. It is not all about me teaching them to be better, it is about me helping them want to be better and helping them want to be part of a team and to be excited to be on the team. I’m almost like a caretaker of their game.
“We didn’t come fourth in states just because of one weekend,” he added. “That came from the guys practicing all summer long and coming into Bogey’s all winter. The off-season is when the achievements are made.”
In fact, this group is so golf-crazy that even in the team’s travels to and from games, it is just about all they talk about.
“The conversations in the van (to and from matches) two years ago weren’t about golf,” he said. “Now it is what did you do on this hole, or what did you do on that hole. That is just passion that the kids have to be here and be on the team and keep getting better at golf.”
If their improved play in recent seasons is any indicator, the topic of next year’s van rides could get even better.
“We were a state qualifier last year and that is a minimum expectation next year,” Vainer said. “I do not expect us to take a step back, we are looking to be in the mix with (the top teams), no doubt.”