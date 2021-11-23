TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area hockey team opened up its season on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at home against Cadillac at the Tawas Bay Ice Arena. The Braves made things interesting at times, but it was the Vikings that came away with a 10-4 victory.
“Hockey is a game of mistakes and we made plenty of them in this game,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “I feel they are all fixable as we move forward and saw a lot of good things that we can build off of moving forward. With 12 players that are 9th and 10th grade playing a varsity sport you’re going to have growing pains and the coaching staff knows this.”
Cadillac opened with the first three goals of the game, but Kyle Indreica netted a goal late in the opening period to make it 3-1.
Early in the second period, Indreica netted his second goal of the night to close things to 3-2, but the Vikings increased their lead to 5-2 with a pair of goals.
Trevor Balagna scored on a power play and Devin Grathoff netted his first career goal to pull Tawas within 5-4, but Cadillac netted a pair of late second period goals to lead 7-4 and finished the Braves off with three more goals in the third period.
Indreica finished with two goals, Balagna had one goal and one assist, Grathoff had one goal, Sawyer Ulman had two assists and Jacob Hazen and Gage Maxfield had one assist apiece.
Despite the season-opening loss, Rettell maintains that this group should be just fine as things move forward.
“It’s a learning curve for these kids coming out of lower-level hockey programs that they have played in the past few years and it’s going to take some time,” he said. “I fully expect it to all come together as the year goes along. They have been winning most of their hockey careers and know that hard work and working together is the way to get back to those days they enjoyed so much in the past.”
Tawas (0-1 overall) returns to action on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Gaylord.