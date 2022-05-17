Hale baseball's Mike Koepke

Hale catcher Mike Koepke tags out a base runner at the plate during last week’s home games against Atlanta.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

HALE — The Hale baseball team played at home against Posen in a North Star League Little Dipper twinbill on Thursday. The Eagles had a good day, and were able to come up with wins in both contests, 15-0 and 16-6.

Further details were not reported.

On Monday, May 9 the Eagles hosted Atlanta in a pair of NSL Little Dipper games. Hale split the games with the Huskies, but scores and stats were not reported.

Hale (6-12 overall, 3-3 NSL Little Dipper) was at Hillman on Monday and is off until Division 4 district action, June 4 at Whittemore-Prescott.

