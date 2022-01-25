OSCODA — The Oscoda girls basketball team continues to have rival Tawas Area’s number. The Lady Owls, hosting the Lady Braves in a non-league contest Friday, dominated things from nearly the opening tip and played their way to a 54-26 victory; their sixth straight win over Tawas.
“I was glad to keep our streak going and we are excited to keep getting better,” Oscoda head coach Mark Toppi said. “I think this team will continue to get better and better.”
A loss against Alcona three days earlier came as a surprise to many, but Toppi and the Owls made sure a repeat wouldn’t happen against the Braves.
“We didn’t play good the other night against Alcona, we didn’t play with enough energy in the first half and this game, I thought we had pretty good energy in all four quarters,” Toppi said. “We had a sit down the other day and we talked about how we didn’t like our effort. That is the only thing we can control, we can’t control if our threes go in or if our free throws go in but we can control how hard we play on every possession so that was a turning point to see us do that.”
For Tawas, it was understandably a disappointing setback.
“Our first halves have given us trouble in the last few games and we are continuing to work on playing consistent the whole game and at practice,” Tawas head coach Amy Edwards said. “We also keep turning the ball over way too much. It is those little mental lapses that are costing us big time.”
To be specific, it was probably the second quarter that cost the Braves the most. With the Owls leading 14-7 after the first quarter, they held the Braves to just two points in the second.
“We thought (our defense) was alright, we were just trying to speed them up, even if we didn’t get steals maybe we could get the wrong people shooting the ball,” Toppi said.
The Oscoda offense helped put the game away as well. Jessica Montgomery started the second with a three pointer from the right corner, and she followed that with an offensive rebound and put-back to make it 19-7.
Marlene Sabrino-Salvador followed that with a drive through the lane and a pair of free throws to extend the gap to 23-7, a bucket in transition by Myles made it 26-7 and Sabrino-Salvador capped off the half with an impressive drive through the lane and off-balance flip-in to make it 28-9 at the half.
“I think Marlene is still trying to figure out how we want her to play, but she is slowly starting to get it in practice and she is just going to keep getting better and better throughout the year,” Toppi said.
Tawas had its best spurt at the start of the third quarter, as Elise Klinger hit the nets for back-to-back hoops in the paint to pull within 28-13 and Olivia Morand and Anna Herbolsheimer added hoops of their own to pull within 28-17.
Sobrino-Salvador stopped the bleeding with a three pointer to stake Oscoda’s lead to 31-17, and though Reese Cadorette sent home a shot to make it 31-19, the Owls closed the quarter on a 10-0, capped by a trey by Montgomery to make it 41-19 entering the fourth.
Cadorette drilled a three for Tawas to make it 41-22, but the Owls, behind six fourth quarter points by Kingsley Backstrom and a three by Mia Whipkey had plenty to hang on for the win.
“I think Kingsley was a little rough at the start, she was a little bit nervous but that is expected since she is only a freshman,” Toppi said. “Once she gets settled in she lays with such energy and effort it is hard to take her out.”
The Owls had Sobrino-Salvador lead the way with 18 points, Backstrom netted 15, Montgomery finished with 10, Myles and Whipkey had five apiece and Grace Bergquist added one.
For the Braves, Cadorette was able to score nine points, Anna Herbolsheimer scored six, Ava Busch scored five, Klinger finished with four and Morand scored two.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Owls lost their home North Star League Big Dipper game with Alcona, 42-34.
The Tigers were able to hold a 14-6 lead after the first quarter and had a big second frame to lead 26-8 at the half.
Sobrino-Salvador hit a three and had five points and Kaylin Griggs scored four in the third to help the Owls whittle the deficit to 37-24 entering the fourth, but they were unable to come all the way back.
Leading the way in the setback was Sobrino-Salvador with 11 points, Griggs and Whipkey scored six apiece, Bergquist finished with four, Olivia Toppi and Myles scored three points each Elle Kellstrom added one point.
Oscoda (6-3 overall, 2-1 NSL Big Dipper) was at home against Posen on Monday, heads to Hillman on Thursday and takes on visiting Rudyard on Monday.
On Thursday, Tawas lost a road game at Ogemaw Heights, 36-34.
Ogemaw led 10-6 after the first quarter and 21-9 at the half. The Braves made it 28-18 entering the fourth, and though Anna Herbolsheimer was able to hit a three and net seven points, their comeback bid came up just short.
Anna Herbolsheimer scored 13 points, Klinger netted eight, Cadorette put in five, Abby Herbolsheimer and Erin Brown had three points each and Morand added two.
On Monday, Jan. 17 the Braves won a home game over Midland Calvary Baptist, 51-27.
“We started off a little slow and struggled to score, but each quarter we unified and pulled it together until we were playing pretty solid defense in the fourth quarter,” Edwards said.
Tawas trailed 7-4 after the first quarter, but went ahead 16-13 at the half and 28-18 entering the fourth.
Klinger scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 in all, Abby Herbolsheimer scored eight points, Lindsay Chatt, Brown and Cadorette had six points each, Anna Herbolsheimer scored four, Catie Push finished with three points, Morand put in two and Busch scored one.
“Was a tough week for us, we lost to Ogemaw by two again which is such a tough loss to swallow when you are so close,” Edwards said. “I love these girls though. They keep fighting and pushing even when the game isn’t going the way we wanted. I have fighters and as they keep growing as players we will begin to see more good results. I’m proud of them for as far as they have come and know they will continue to grow leaps and bounds.”
Tawas (5-7 overall) hosted Beaverton on Tuesday and hosts Alpena this coming Tuesday.