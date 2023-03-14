DRIBBLES BASELINE

DRIBBLES BASELINE – AuGres’ Hunter Harmon dribbles the baseline during last week’s season ending district loss to Mio.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

MIO – Just two days after their second win of the season, the AuGres boys basketball team entered Wednesday’s Division 4 district semifinal game against fifth-ranked Mio hoping to keep the good times going. The Wolverines were unable to pull off the upset, however, dropping the game to the host Thunderbolts and seeing their season end with a 59-21 loss.

“We got out-hustled, a lot of turnovers and missed opportunities,” head coach Chase Blackmore said. “Only the seniors scored, a good send off for them. Season comes to an end and the off-season starts now.”

