TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area golf team played in their third event of the week on Friday. The Braves were competing at Maple Leaf Golf Course in Linwood and took third place.
Tawas had an 18-hole team score of 331 and Alex Kaems won the event individually with a 76; breaking a tie with another golfer on a playoff hole.
“We had another solid showing, ultimately losing by only eight strokes,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “(Kaems and a golfer from Essexville-Garber) had a head-to-head playoff hole on the 327-yard par four 9th. The entire tournament was surrounding the 9th green. Alex had a great lag putt that put him very close, and he tapped in. It was a very exciting finish.”
Also, for Tawas, Austin Baker shot an 83, Robert Jenkins shot an 85, Walker Hazen and Jake Look each hit an 87 and Trace Reay shot a 96.
On Wednesday, Tawas played in a nine-hole match at the Quest in Houghton Lake. Tawas’ varsity team tied with host Houghton Lake with a 165, and their JV team was able to take third place in the field with a 186.
Kaems won the match with a 36, Look was second with a 39, Baker was fourth with a 40, Reay and Jenkins each shot a 44, Hazen had a 45, Cody Primm came in with a 47, Kyle Indreica hit a 50, Noah Theaker shot a 51, Adam Billinghurst shot a 52 and Everett Hanson hit a 59.
“The 165 is a very good number, but the 186 by the JV is an awesome number,” Vainer said. “It is looking like Tawas and Houghton Lake are two of the favorites to win the region, so this match meant a lot to us as we played head-to-head against Houghton Lake.”
On Monday, April 24 Tawas played down at the Detroit Golf Club. They took 16th out of 20 teams with a 330.
Kaems shot a 77, Reay hit an 82, Baker shot an 84, Hazen had an 87 and Look shot an 88.
“It was an incredible experience to play at such a prestigious course,” Vainer said.
Tawas heads to the West Branch County Club on Thursday and plays at the Forest Dunes in Roscommon on Friday, to play the Loop for a varsity-only event.
“This is one of the best courses in the state and one of the biggest tournaments,” Vainer said of the event at Forest Dunes. “The team is incredibly excited to compete in it and making the top five on varsity is one of their biggest short term goals.”
Overall, Vainer likes where the squad is at, and is impressed with their depth.
“The boys are putting up really good numbers,” he said. “They continue to put in the work in and out of practice. They also have very high expectations of themselves. Even with putting up some very good numbers, they expect their scores to be even better. If they continue to improve at the pace they have been, the sky is the limit for this team.”