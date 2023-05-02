CHIP SHOT

CHIP SHOT – Tawas Area’s Alex Kaems chips on to the green.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area golf team played in their third event of the week on Friday. The Braves were competing at Maple Leaf Golf Course in Linwood and took third place.

Tawas had an 18-hole team score of 331 and Alex Kaems won the event individually with a 76; breaking a tie with another golfer on a playoff hole.

