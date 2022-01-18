TAWAS CITY – After a 10-day layoff in between games, the Tawas Area boys basketball team still managed to get things going early on in their home game with Ogemaw Heights Friday. The Falcons found their stride as the night went on though, eventually outgunning the Braves to the tune of a 59-49 victory.
“We got off to a nice start,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “Defensively, we were good at limiting them to one shot and done. Offensively we didn’t take care of the ball very well and turnovers hurt us.”
In the opening quarter, Alex Kaems hit a pair of threes and Jake Look buried one as well, as it was an 11-1 Tawas lead after one. Kaems, Gavin Dukaj and Ethan Hedglin all hit threes in the second quarter, as Tawas seemed to be in good shape with a 26-17 advantage at the half.
Ogemaw’s surge in the third led it to take a 35-33 lead entering the fourth, and though Dukaj was able to net 11 points in the final stanza, it wasn’t enough as Ogemaw pulled away to the victory.
“In the second half, turnovers we again a problem and we didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Kaems said. “Ogemaw did a nice job on the defensive rebounding end. Ogemaw also had a stretch where they couldn’t miss. We will watch film and learn from it.”
Dukaj was able to net four threes and finished with 16 points, Kaems had 11 points, Vinnie Frank added six points, Gabe Kaniszewski and Hedglin added five points apiece and Jake Look and Evan Mochty had three points each.
Tawas (5-2 overall) hosted Midland Calvary Baptist on Monday, heads to Beaverton tonight (Wednesday) hosts longtime rival Oscoda on Thursday and makes the trip to Ogemaw Heights on Monday.