IOSCO COUNTY — High school football is already one-third of the way through its regular season. With week four upon us, Iosco County teams look to play some of their best ball, although three of the four will have to play on the road. Whittemore-Prescott, Oscoda and Hale all play on Friday, while Tawas Area plays Saturday at noon.
AuGres (2-1 overall) at Whittemore-Prescott (2-1)
On paper, the North Star League crossover match-up between AuGres and Whittemore-Prescott should be a pretty good one. The Wolverines are coming off a run to the 8-man Division 2 state semi-finals last year, and have been solid again this year, aside from a week two loss to Rogers City. The Cardinals dropped their opener to Hillman but have since righted the ship with two straight wins.
“AuGres, they are tough, they have a couple really good runners there with their quarterback (Carter Zeien) and Keagan Bender,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “They throw the ball well too, so they really put a lot of pressure on the defense. I think they put up 60 or 70 points against Charlton Heston last week and that is a lot of points, no matter who you are playing. They have a really dynamic offense and their defense has improved this year for sure.”
On top of Zeien and Bender, they will also run the ball with Monty Winkel and wideouts Hunter Harmon and Tyler Zaherniak are threats as well.
“It is going to be a tough test going up against those guys,” Murphy said. “We are just going to have to keep fighting and fighting and hopefully stick around with them and come up with a good game plan to try and slow them down a little bit.”
Even with the challenge AuGres is sure to present, Murphy is confident his team can hang right with them.
“We are feeling good about ourselves for sure,” he said. “We are taking it week by week, I think we have a pretty good team. As long as we do the right things during the week, come game day we take care of the football and get rid of some mistakes we can play right with them.”
Tawas Area (0-3 overall, 0-1 NMFC Leaders) at Kalkaska (1-2) Saturday noon
It certainly isn’t going to be an easy game, but all things considered, Tawas Area has a great chance at finally break their unwanted program record 18-game losing streak when they head to Kalkaska on Saturday.
“I think our kids are going to get rid of this stupid losing streak,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “I hate it for them, everyone is focused on that. I don’t care about the past, I am about what we can do each week to get better.”
This week they’ll play a rare Saturday game, scheduled for a noon kickoff.
“We are going to spend a lot of time working on individuals and work on getting better at technique, things that during the season you have to cut down on sometimes,” Blanchard said. “We will focus on getting prepared and tackling, our tackling has to get so much better. We just have to play our game, focus on us and getting ready to finish this year out (strong). These kids are laying the foundation of our program.”
Oscoda (1-2 overall, 0-1 NMFC Legends) at Frankfort (2-1, 0-1)
Oscoda wraps up their opening season stretch of four straight road games on Friday, at Frankfort. The Panthers lost to St. Ignace last week 28-0, but will without question give the Owls challenge, especially considering they topped Oscoda twice last year.
“Frankfort is a good team and this is our fourth road trip in a row and this one will be over 3 and half hours,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “They have a good senior quarterback, we will have to contain both as a runner and as a passer. We just need to concentrate on us, do our jobs and we will be OK.”
After a convincing victory in week one, the Owls have since stubbed their toes in the last two weeks with losses to Glen Lake and Meridian. A win this week would get them back on track as they look to make a push for the playoffs.
“We need a bounce back win to even (our record), which would be huge moving forward into some home games,” Whitley said.
Hale (0-3 overall) at Mio (2-1)
Hale’s quest for its first win this season doesn’t get any easier this week, when it heads to a high-scoring Mio football team for a North Star League crossover game. The Thunderbolts have averaged 50 points a game this season. Their quarterback Austin Fox threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns in their 48-42 win over Hillman last week, and he threw for 422 yards and five touchdowns the week before in a blowout win over Atlanta. A tall order indeed for the Eagles.
“We are going to wok on pass coverage and containing that quarterback of theirs, they have been chucking the heck out of the ball,” head coach Doug Bernard said. “We’ll keep working on our offense, keep working on our defense and hopefully improve on our last three games.”