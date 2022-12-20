TAWAS CITY — There’s an old saying in sports that you can’t win or lose a game in the first quarter. The Tawas Area boys’ basketball team certainly put that adage to the test on Thursday, when they used a hot-shooting opening frame to take an early commanding lead over visiting Houghton Lake. The Braves kept the Bobcats at arms-length from there, claiming a 73-56 win in what was their home opener.

“Any win is a good win,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “I mean, I thought we did some good things. Early in the game we moved the ball really well and got good looks and we shot it well. Then, we went through some lulls offensively, like in that second quarter where we went like five minutes and didn’t really get a good high quality shot and didn’t get on the offensive glass. That hurt us, we can’t have four-or-five-or-six minutes of time where we do that.”

