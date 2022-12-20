TAWAS CITY — There’s an old saying in sports that you can’t win or lose a game in the first quarter. The Tawas Area boys’ basketball team certainly put that adage to the test on Thursday, when they used a hot-shooting opening frame to take an early commanding lead over visiting Houghton Lake. The Braves kept the Bobcats at arms-length from there, claiming a 73-56 win in what was their home opener.
“Any win is a good win,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “I mean, I thought we did some good things. Early in the game we moved the ball really well and got good looks and we shot it well. Then, we went through some lulls offensively, like in that second quarter where we went like five minutes and didn’t really get a good high quality shot and didn’t get on the offensive glass. That hurt us, we can’t have four-or-five-or-six minutes of time where we do that.”
While some lulls happened at times in the game, the opening eight minutes was a glimpse of just how special this Tawas team can be as they raced to a quick double digit lead against a team that entered the night undefeated.
Alex Kaems knocked down a pair of early threes for a quick 6-2 lead, Vinnie Frank had an and-one play that made it 9-2 and a basket in transition by Granite Barringer put the Braves’ lead to 13-2 just four minutes in.
Frank and Ethan Hedglin had put-back baskets that saw the Tawas lead sit at 17-4. Hedglin also buried a three pointer and Jake Look finished off a fastbreak hoop with a lay-in that made it 22-6 after one.
“You can see it, we have the ability to do things like that,” Kaems said. “But, it is like anybody else, you play good for awhile and then you don’t play so good. We just have to be more consistent.”
Kaems kicked off the second with another three pointer to make it 25-6, but H-L answered with a three of its own, and slowly chipped into the Tawas’ lead.
A three pointer at the halftime buzzer pulled the Bobcats within 37-27, and they also had a three that started the third quarter to pull within 37-30.
An and-one play by Barringer put Tawas back ahead double digits at 42-30, back-to-back hoops by Hedglin made it 55-38 and Barringer finished up the third with a pair of free throws, sending it to the fourth with a 57-43 Tawas advantage.
Look hit a pair of threes in the final frame and Kaems hit another as the Braves finished off the win.
“I thought we did some good things, but we need to clean it up, we had some bad turnovers,” Kaems said. “We did hit some (threes), but we need to be better there too, we need to shoot the ball better. It was nice to get some runouts, we got a few from guys like Vinnie and Jake. Those are nice and easy points. They have the athletic ability to do that, so it was nice.”
Frank finished with 19 points, Hedglin came off the bench to score 16, Kaems put in 14, Look netted 13, Barringer added nine and Evan Mochty scored two.
Tawas (2-2 overall) was at Alcona on Monday and is off until after the new year, when it plays Jan. 4 at Standish-Sterling.