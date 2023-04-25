HALE – It was cold. It was rainy. Thursday’s home North Star League softball doubleheader also resulted in 20-12 and 17-9 losses for Hale, but it still wasn’t all bad.
“Dreary, dismal day that nearly ended in the third inning of game one on account of rain,” head coach Jeremy Beebe said. “Luckily, the rain ended and the field stiffened up but the cloud that hung over us never went away and my Lady Eagles were never able to completely get off the ground.
“Good contributions from everyone, still a lot of work needs to be done nailing down the fundamentals, making good throws, squeezing up catches, and not giving away outs. We’re making progress but we’re going to face better teams coming soon.”
In game one, Erica Bernard pitched six innings and struck out seven batters. Dalaney Kimmerer went two-for-three at the plate and stole two bases, Brooke Sheldon had two steals as well.
“Good aggressive base running with a team total 10 stolen bases,” Beebe said.
In game two, Ali Beebe took the loss, going five innings; her day was highlighted by striking out the side in the third inning.
On offense, Bernard had a double, single and scored twice. Callie Hicks was hit by a pitch twice and came in to score two runs.
“Many younger players were able to log a few innings in game two, gaining valuable varsity experience,” Beebe said.
Hale (2-2 overall) played at home against Alcona on Monday, hosts the Charlton Heston Academy on Thursday, makes the trip to a tournament in Posen on Saturday and heads to Whittemore-Prescott on Monday.