AVOIDS TAG

AVOIDS TAG – Hale’s Arianna Koepke tries to sprint by a Mio defensive player to avoid the tag during Thursday’s home games.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

HALE – It was cold. It was rainy. Thursday’s home North Star League softball doubleheader also resulted in 20-12 and 17-9 losses for Hale, but it still wasn’t all bad.

“Dreary, dismal day that nearly ended in the third inning of game one on account of rain,” head coach Jeremy Beebe said. “Luckily, the rain ended and the field stiffened up but the cloud that hung over us never went away and my Lady Eagles were never able to completely get off the ground.

Tags