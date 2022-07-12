OSCODA — Early Saturday morning 12 kids, ages seven and up, gathered for a fun run at Van Etten Lake. The fun run kicked off the Freedom Running Festival held on July 2 and the Paul Bunyan Challenge held on July 3.
After the kids crossed the finish line, runners lined up to start their trek. Runners had the option of participating in a 13.1 mile half marathon, a 10k, or a 5k. The start and finish point was Ken Ratliff Park with the course crossing over F-41 and going through the old Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
Runners came from as far away as New York to participate in Saturday’s event.
First to cross the finish line were the 5k participants. Jack Toor, age 22 from Saline, took first place, Ethan Taljonick, age 24, from New Hudson, took second place and Zach Zimmerman, age 28, from Northville, took third place.
Courtney Berman, age 38 from Worthington, Ohio, took first place for the women, followed by Jane Belyavskaya, age 29, from Brooklyn, New York, and Toni Sowards, age 32, from Livonia.
Next to cross the finish line were those that participated in the 10k.
Brad Kloska, age 43, won the 10k with a time of 51:17.
Kloska was followed by Tawas physical education teacher and coach Brianna Griffiths, who took first place for the women, and second place overall, in the 10k with a time of 56:21. Griffiths, who coaches track and cross country, helps to find student volunteers for the event. She wasn’t planning on participating in the run but decided two weeks ago that she would.
Mary Miller, age 51, from East Tawas, rounded out the top 3 overall, finishing in third place with a time of 57:17.
Joshua Gormley, age 19, from Kalamazoo, took first place in the Half Marathon with a time of 1:14:25. Daniel Carr, age 20, from Plymouth, took second place with a time of 1:19:59. Sam Wilkonson, age 51, from Caledonia, took third place with a time of 1:43:08.
Theresa Luea, age 19, had lots of family support as she crossed the finish line earning first place for women in the half marathon with a time of 1:53:13. Lueau is one of nine children (ages 9-25) and ran with her sister Veronica, age 21, who earned second place for the women with a time of 2:01:58.
Sue and Peter Luea, parents to their nine children, were there to support the sisters, as were some of their siblings. The Lueas live in Dimondale, outside of Lansing, and have a cottage in East Tawas.
Megan Moore, age 31, from Hartland, took third place for the women in the Half Marathon with a time of 2:10:05.
While there were many participants on Saturday who were running for the first time, others have been running for many years. Marilu Mead, who lives in Lansing and took third place in her age group, has been running for 10 years. She used the event as a training event for the San Antonio Rock and Roll Series Marathon she is running in December. The even has been cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19, so she was excited about participating this year.
Mead said she runs for her mental health, to get outside, for the camaraderie, for nature and to travel. She belongs to the Badass Warrior Goddesses, a worldwide online group. Working as a massage therapist she has time in the morning to train 15-25 miles per week. She also lifts weights twice per week.
Bob Jones, age 68, was the oldest runner on Saturday. Jones, who is from Mio, was supported by his wife, granddaughter and a family friend. According to his wife, Gayle, Jones started running after he retired. Jones served in the military for 22 years, was stationed at Wurtsmith from 1980-1987 doing aircraft maintenance, and then worked for Kalitta.
At 56 Jones took up running for something to do. Since then he and Gayle have been traveling across the state, and on occasion out of state, to participate in runs.
“We have another one in Lake City on Monday,” Gayle said.
Jones’ granddaughter Adeline, who also likes to run, said she doesn’t run with her grandpa because she can’t keep up with him. On Saturday Jones was participating in the 5k, over Memorial Day weekend he participated in a half marathon in Traverse City. He typically wins first, second or third prize for his age group.
Not everyone was enthusiastic about the experience. Asher Sims, age 10, was near the end of the pack of those who crossed the finish line after completing the 5k.
“I’m not doing another one of these to save the world,” he announced as he crossed the finish line.
The event couldn’t have been held without the help of volunteers. Helen Li and her daughter Lily, age seven, were volunteering at the event. Lily distributed medals to the runners as they crossed the finish line. Helen and Lily have volunteered at the Boston Marathon and Helen couldn’t say enough about her first trip to Oscoda.
“It’s such a beautiful place, really nice, very peaceful,” Li said.
On Sunday, triathletes from Michigan, Florida, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, and Wisconsin, participated in the Paul Bunyan Challenge at Ken Ratliff Park. Athletes were offered a number of options.
The Super Sprint included a 200-meter swim, six-mile bike ride and one mile run. The Sprint Triathlon included a 500-meter swim, 14 miles on the bike and a 5k run. The Olympic Triathlon included a 1.5 km swim, 28 miles on the bike and a 10k run. Participants could also choose the Sprint or Olympic AquaBike, that included a swimming and biking portion, the Sprint Duathlon, limited to running and biking and the Kaya Tri which included a 2.3-mile Kayak/Stand up board, 14mi bike, and 5k run.
David Reif, age 32, from Midland, won the Olympic Triathlon with a time of 2:22:21. Matthew Romeo, age 38 from Hope, came in second with a time of 2:28:23. Joe Navratil, from Middleton, Wisconsin, took third place with a time of 2:29:34.
Rachel DeBuck, age 44, from Jupiter, Fla., won first place in the Olympic Triathlon for the women with a time of 2:55:29. Carol Earles, age 53, from Ravendon Arkansas, took second place with a time of 3:16:52, followed by Karen Rowe, age 68, from Rapid River, with a time of 3:18:09.
Sam Wilkinson, age 51, from Caledonia, won the Sprint Triathlon with a time of 1:04:58. Matt Albin, age 51, from South Branch, took second place with a time of 1:05:33. Third place went to Jason Henry, age 53, from Midland with a time of 1:05.57.
Kathy Calabretta, age 74, from Ludington, won the Sprint Triathlon for women, with a time of 1:25:25. Sarah Cooper, age 62, also from Ludington, took second place with a time of 1:29:01. Rounding out the top three, Dayle Warren, age 29, from Mt. Clemens, with a time of 1:41:38.
Derek Watkins, age 48, from Royal Oak, won the Super Sprint Triathlon with a time of 42:59. Second place went to Martin Maier, age 47, from Chesaning, with a time of 43:36. Logan Kociba, age 20, from Bad Axe, took third place with a time of 46:13.
The first three women to cross the finish line for the Super Sprint were Veronica Piniccia, age 17, with a time of 54:14, Meg Beglin, age 35 from Oscoda, with a time of 56:03 and Montana Guffeey, age 28, from Harrisville, with a time of 56:20.
Sunday’s triathletes were supported by friends and family. A group of friends ran across the finish line with Adam Warren, age two. Adam’s mom, Dayle Warren, took third place for women in the Sprint Triathlon after having given birth three months ago to her second child, a daughter.
A couple of strong swimmers struggled with the remainder of the event. Kyle Allinder, who volunteered at the race on Saturday, and participated with five friends on Sunday, was the third participant who came out of the water. Later in the morning, Allinder limped across the finish line.
“I need some new legs,” Allinder announced as he crossed the finish line with Adam.
Jillian McCall, age 29, was the first woman out of the water. According to her mom, Echo McCall, she’s participated in a number of races but this was her first triathlon. Jillian is training for an Ironman relay in Frankfort, Michigan in September. She was on the swim team and tennis team in high school. McCall finished 17th overall.
Father and son, Levi Maier and Marty Maier, participated for the first time in a triathlon. Levi, a senior in Chesaning participated in the Sprint Triathlon, dad Marty participated in the Super Sprint.
For Benjamin Munger participating in the event was a last-minute decision. Munger borrowed running shoes, swim goggles, and a bike helmet so he could participate in the event with his friends.
According to President, Founder and National Event Director for 3 Disciplines, Kenny Krell, the first Paul Bunyan Challenge was held in 2020 but was limited to 80 participants due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Complete race results can be found on the 3disciplines website: 3disciplines.com. Given its name, The Paul Bunyan Challenge, prizes included Paul Bunyan themed items. First prize winners received an ax.
Krell has been organizing triathlons in the Midwest region and locally in East Tawas for the past 23 years. The next local triathlon will be held in East Tawas on Saturday, September 10, registration is still available at 3disciplines.com.