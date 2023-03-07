TAWAS CITY – Three close wins over three quality teams was a pretty good way for the Tawas Area boys basketball team to close out the regular season. The Braves, ranked honorable mention in Division 3, turn their attention to the post-season this week as they look to claim their second straight district championship.

“We are healthy and ready to go for the upcoming tournament and playing well,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “Three wins over quality opponents Hillman, ranked number four in Division 4, and Division 1 teams Alpena and Bay City Central. You never know what the tournament holds, but the feeling is that we are primed and ready to go. It was a fantastic regular season.”

