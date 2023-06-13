AuGRES – The AuGres baseball team came just a few outs short of winning a Division 4 district championship on Friday, June 2. The Wolverines topped Whittemore-Prescott 11-10 on a walk-off single in the district semifinal earlier in the day, but let a late lead slip away against Alcona in the district championship, falling 18-8.
“We ended the season with a tough loss to Alcona in the district final which put us at 14-13-1 for the season,” head coach Shirley Moore said. “Although there isn’t much of a spread between wins and losses, we still had a winning season, which is an improvement from last year (12-17).
“AuGres baseball is moving in the right direction. We have a talented group of young men who have shown tremendous improvement this season. We will lose three seniors next year, but I am confident the underclassmen will continue to develop their skills as individuals and as a team to be successful.”
In the loss to Alcona, the Wolverines led 8-4 entering the top of the seventh. After their top two pitchers reached their pitch count limit, AuGres struggled to get the final outs they needed, and the Tigers rallied to score 14 runs.
Carter Zeien started the game pitching, going five innings and giving up three earned runs on eight hits, six strikeouts and one walk. Cole Pendred went one-third of an inning and Tyler Zaherniak and Keagan Bender also pitched in relief.
Bender had a double, a single and two RBI to lead the offense, Dakota Nelson had a double and an RBI, Pendred had a single and two RBI and with a hit each was Zeien and Carson Ososki. Zaherniak and Bryce Verdusco also had one RBI each.
In the semifinal win over Whittemore-Prescott, Zaherniak had the walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh. Zaherniak and Zeien each finished with two hits and three RBI to lead the offense. Pendred, Nelson and Bender also singled.
Zeien got the win in relief, going one inning and allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three.
Pendred also pitched well, going five and two-third innings and allowing five runs on six hits, eight strikeouts and four walks.
On Tuesday, May 30 the Wolverines opened up district action against Hale, winning that contest over the hosting Eagles, 21-0 in five innings.
Zaherniak struck out four and Nelson fanned five to lead the pitching. Zeien had three hits and three RBI, Pendred had two hits and three RBI, Verdusco had two hits and two RBI, Zaherniak had two hits and with one hit each was Hunter Harmon, Bender, Ososki and Nelson.
Hale’s Brady McCadie took the loss, going four innings and striking out one batter. Sam Patten had the lone hit for the Eagles.