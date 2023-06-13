AuGRES – The AuGres baseball team came just a few outs short of winning a Division 4 district championship on Friday, June 2. The Wolverines topped Whittemore-Prescott 11-10 on a walk-off single in the district semifinal earlier in the day, but let a late lead slip away against Alcona in the district championship, falling 18-8.

“We ended the season with a tough loss to Alcona in the district final which put us at 14-13-1 for the season,” head coach Shirley Moore said. “Although there isn’t much of a spread between wins and losses, we still had a winning season, which is an improvement from last year (12-17).

