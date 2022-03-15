WHITTEMORE — After fending off a pair of inspired efforts by Oscoda in the regular season, the Tawas boys basketball team was tasked with having to do it a third time on Friday. This time, playing in a Division 3 district championship game at Whittemore-Prescott, the Braves mostly dominated things, pulling off a 49-32 victory.
“It was really awesome,” junior player Vinnie Frank said after the win. “Our group has been together since third grade. We have a lot of (great moments) and it was great to finally beat our rivals this year after losing to them the last couple of years.”
While the Braves, who claimed their first district championship since 2016, topped Oscoda in both regular season meetings as well, this was the most convincing of the bunch, as they only trailed once; a 4-3 deficit in the first quarter. Aside from an Owl run early in the third quarter that drew them within six, Tawas held a double digit lead just about the entire way.
“We played two close games with them already and I think the expectation was that it was probably going to be a close game again,” Kaems said. “We have a smart group of players, so when we make adjustments they usually pick up on it pretty quick. Even in a timeout tonight, we ran an inbounds play that we had never run. We drew it up and they ran it perfect. It is little things like that can make a difference and it helps beat a good team.”
For the Owls, which had dominated this district in recent years, it was of course a bit of a letdown.
“It is a tough loss,” Oscoda head coach Mike Poland said. “I don’t think we came out with as much energy and intensity that we did the first two games against them for whatever reason. I thought we got a little bit frustrated early and we had a hard time getting it back. There were times we made nice runs, but I still thought we were frustrated and just had a hard time settling in. It is a pretty big stage and Michael Gepfrey is the only one that has really been here before. It is a big stage, you really have to focus in these situations in front of a huge crowd.”
A bucket by Gepfrey gave Oscoda’s its lone lead of the game at 4-3, with Tawas getting the next six points on hoops by Granite Barrigner, Gavin Dukaj and Vinnie Frank.
Alex Kaems also buried a three pointer late in the frame, as Tawas led 16-8 after one.
Frank drained a three moments into the second to give Tawas a 19-8 advantage, and though Michael Myles answered with a trey of his own to make it 19-11, a pair of free throws by Evan Mochty and contested shots at the basket by Gabe Kaniszewski and Ethan Hedglin made it a 25-11 Tawas lead.
Gepfrey hit a three to trim the Owl deficit to 25-14, with Kaems closing out the half on a long two pointer to make it 27-14 at the half.
The Owls had their best moments early in the third quarter, opening the half on a 7-0 run to pull within 27-21.
A drive to the hoop by Brendan Apsitis started things off, and Gepfrey followed with a three ball, and he also drained one in from the left elbow.
Out of a Tawas timeout, Kaems swished home a three form the right corner, and Dukaj drove the lane and flipped the ball in with his left hand to make it 32-21.
“They came out and scored the first seven points of the third quarter and we had maybe one shot in that spell,” Kaems said. “When Alex hit that three in the corner and we scored on that runout everyone just kind of calmed down and relaxed, so that was good.”
Blake Mallak drained a three to pull Oscoda back to within single digits at 32-24. In the closing seconds of the third, Dukaj won a scramble for the lose ball near mid-court, flipping the ball ahead to Gabe Kaniszewski. Kaniszewski hauled in the pass and dropped the ball in as the buzzer sounded for a 34-24 lead.
Tawas’ lead grew to 39-26 on a Barringer drive and 41-28 on a Frank steal and fast-break hoop.
Oscoda showed its finals signs of life when it pulled within 41-32 on back-to-back hoops by Michael Wrona, with about three minutes to play.
Frank helped ice the game though, as he hauled in a pass from Dukaj, turning that chance into an uncontested lay-up on the other end, for what was a 43-32 lead as Tawas finished the game on an 8-0 run.
“Gavin got his hands on a lot of them and was able to tip them up to me,” Frank said of the late fast break basket. “I was able to finish them and get our team a little more pumped up. We had a blast. (Our coaches) have been helping us a ton and I think we are ready for regionals.”
Tawas had entered the week of districts on a four game losing streak, but a convincing win over the Charlton Heston Academy on Wednesday in the semi-finals and the win over Oscoda erased those late-season woes.
“The guys came in and played with a lot of energy and a lot of confidence,” Kaems said. “It was great to get that win, especially after the two close games with them, it could have gone either way. It was nice to have a lead at the end and not be all stressed out.”
The Braves had Frank finish with 14 points to lead all scorers, Kaems knocked down three treys and put in 11 points, Dukaj and Mochty had seven points apiece, Barringer and Kaniszewski had four each and Hedglin netted two.
The Owls were led by Gepfrey who had 13 points, Trevor Miller scored five, Wrona and Apsitis had four apiece and with three each was Myles and Mallak.
“I was upset early, I didn’t think our intensity was good and we were getting beat down the floor,” Poland said. “That isn’t what happened (the first two games against them) so I called a timeout and they came right out and drove it right past us again. We have got to play better defense then that, that was frustrating.
“I wish Tawas the best of luck and I told that to each one of their coaches and every kid I could get at,” he added. “I’ll be rooting for them. I’m proud of my kids and with what they accomplished this year, they have nothing to be ashamed of.”
Tawas reached the championship game thanks to Wednesday’s 80-41 win over the Charlton Heston Academy in the semi-finals.
“Offensively, we got things going in the transition game and that was good,” Kaems said. “We missed some shots (early) that we should have made but we opened up a 10 point lead in the second and in the third, once we got up about 15 or 17 points, Charlton Heston just kind of went away.”
Tawas led 13-9 after the first quarter, 33-22 at the half and 58-31 entering the fourth.
Jake Look led the Braves with 15 points, Frank netted 13, Kaems and Barringer had 11 apiece, Hedglin scored nine, Dukaj finished with eight, Mochty scored seven and Kaniszewski netted six.
Tawas (13-8 overall) took on Grayling (13-9) on Monday in a regional semi-final, held in Grayling. McBain (8-14) and Meridian (15-6) played in the other semi-final, with the regional championship set for today (Wednesday). The regional winner advances to a quarterfinal game at Lake City on Tuesday.
Oscoda reached the championship thanks to their semi-final win over Alcona, 54-35.
“I was really happy with the way we took control of it,” Poland said. “I thought we did a nice job in the first quarter. They are a tough match up for us, so we have to play hard against them to get the results that we wanted.”
The Owls led 8-2 after the first quarter and held leads of 30-11 at the half and 44-28 entering the fourth.
Gepfrey led the way with 17 points, Wrona scored 11, Myles finished with nine, Mallak added eight, Miller chipped in with four, Cameron Fabyan scored three and Apsitis added two.
Oscoda finishes the year 14-8 overall and won the North Star League Big Dipper championship, for the fourth straight season.
“I want to credit my kids, we played hard all year,” Poland said. “We improved so much, we went through a rough path and we just kept at it and kept at it. I’m not sure we were the conference favorites and early in the year, I am not sure people thought we were going to get to the district final. Early on, we knew we had something there we just had to keep playing. We just didn’t have anything against Tawas. They are a really good team and you have to be at your best against them or they are going to expose you, and at times they did.
“Myles and Mallak a sophomore and freshman, so they got this experience,” he added. “We are losing a lot of seniors and we will be young next year, but we have some kids that are hungry and I know they want to get after it.”