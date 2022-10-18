Tawas Area football's Evan Mochty

Tawas Area running back Evan Mochty looks for room to run during Friday’s home loss to Boyne City.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

Fresh off wins in back-to-back games, the Tawas Area football team hosted one the best teams in Division 6 on Friday. Sixth ranked Boyne City came to town, and managed to pretty well control the Northern Michigan Football Conference Leaders Division game, 44-0.

“We had some kids that were sick too, so we were dealing with that,” head coach Zack Blanchard said.

