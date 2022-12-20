WHITTEMORE — It definitely didn’t come easy. However, Whittemore-Prescott’s boys’ basketball win over visiting Fairview on Tuesday, Dec. 13 was certainly a fun one. The Cardinals got a late go-ahead basket by Ashton Hunt, and made it stand in the closing seconds, giving them a thrilling 37-35 North Star League crossover victory. The win was their second of the year, already surpassing last season’s win total.

“It feels awesome, I’m not going to lie,” head coach Ryan Lomason said. “They showed heart for sure, they never quit and played all the way through to the final and that was awesome.”

