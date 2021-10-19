TAWAS CITY – For the first time ever in its 11-year tenure, the fifth and sixth grade Tawas Ravens have an opportunity to play for a league championship in its new conference.
Due to restructuring in conferences, this year, the Ravens joined the North West Youth Conference. This provided the team with the opportunity to participate in an actual playoff round, leading to a championship game; something the Ravens’ previous conference did not provide.
The Ravens are coached by dads, Doug Livingston, Gabe Martin, John Roulo and Shane Plank. These young players have proven that hard work and teamwork are the keys to being successful on the field.
“We have had some tough lessons about teamwork and owning our mistakes and what it means to have Tawas on your chest and how all this fun comes with responsibility and commitment to our parents and community,” said Livingston, Ravens head coach.
He said the coaches have worked to challenge the players to experience a variety of different positions. He adds the players have been coached to believe they are put in the positions which help the team the most.
“We always said we would prioritize them learning to be good men and fathers above winning games,” said Livingston.
He said this approach has been a successful one for the Ravens, as they went three and wo on the regular season, defeating Ogemaw, Alpena B and Gaylord and losing to Alpena A and Ogemaw. The Ravens won both playoff games with shutouts, 31-0 against Alpena and 19-0 against Grayling.
The Ravens will go head-to-head with Kalkaska in the championship game Saturday night in Tawas. The community is invited to cheer the Ravens on as they battle Kalkaska in the league championship on Oct. 23 with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at the high school football field under the lights.