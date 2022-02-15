TAWAS CITY — It might be time to call the Whittemore-Prescott wrestling team a dynasty once again. W-P, known as a state powerhouse in the late 90’s and early 2000’s, was able to win their fourth straight Division 4 district championship Thursday, taking down Alcona and Tawas Area on their home mats.
“I am proud of this team, this is our 16th district title, sweet 16,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “There’s not many seniors that can say that they have won four in a row, the last ones to do it was our state championship teams (1999, 2000, 2002). So, for these kids to come where we came from last year and having a dominant upper half to now having a more dominant lower half. It is more gratifying this year to be honest with the team full of misfits that we have.”
Misfits maybe, but champions definitely. W-P demolished Alcona 72-0 in the semi-final match and used an early 24-0 run in the championship to defeat Tawas Area 54-30.
“It feels great to win another one,” Dillan Parent, who won his match in the 145 weight class against Tawas in just 17 seconds said. “I just felt my opponent go for my head and I snapped him down and hit him with a bulldog and pinned him. That (early 24-0 run) was great, that gave us the cushion so if they got some on us late, we would have those points on them.”
The match started in 135, where Serenity Hayes pinned her opponent midway through the opening period for a quick 6-0 lead. In what seemed like just a blink of an eye, the Cardinals turned that into a 24-0 lead, thanks to pins that each took less than 50 seconds by Caiden Balliett (140), Parent (145) and Sam Vyner (152).
“I told the kids to go out there and get the job done, don’t mess around because these refs are not from around our area and they were calling fast pins, so don’t get on your back and do your job,” Wilson said. “I already knew in the lower half Tawas had voids coming up, but that is huge when you can start with four pins in a hurry that puts the other team in a bind.”
Tawas got its first points in 160, with a second period pin by Luke Martin. Jesse Morrison won on a first period pin in 171 to put W-P ahead 30-6, and Max Herrick had a second period pin in 189 for the Braves, making it 30-12.
Tawas also had wins thanks to voids in 215 and 285, giving Lukas Herrick and Thomas Bruning six points each to make it 30-24.
A run of voids clinched the match for W-P though, as Gabby Murphy (103), Gracie Murphy (112) and Thomas Saunders had their hands raised to make it 48-24.
Tawas did get a first period pin by Trace Reay in 125 to make it 48-30, but Seth Pope tacked on six more points for the Cards in 130 with a first period pin of his own.
Even though they came up short, the Braves felt good about their showing in the district.
“To get here and lose (in a competitive match) is pretty big, we haven’t had a district title in 30-plus years at Tawas, so to be that close is fun,” head coach Chad Herrick said. “It was exciting for the kids and a good learning experience and we fully expect next year to have enough kids on the team to compete.”
Herrick echoed the statement that the opening run proved costly, especially considering they were unable to save points by avoiding pins.
“We worked on that, but they moved some people around and we tried some people in different weight groups but we knew our backs were against the wall to begin with, with the voids we had,” Herrick said. “That hurt, we were hoping to survive it at least and not give them the full six and try to keep it a little closer.”
Against Alcona, Gracie Murphy, Gabby Murphy, Saunders, Pope, Balliett, Parent, Vyner, Parent, Jesse Morrison, Eli Murphy, Carly Cowles, James Morrison and William Stothers had victories.
“This team is definitely different (than last year),” Wilson said. “We are so young and we have 10 girls on our team. I have kids stepping to the plate, doing their jobs and filling the weight classes. We are young and I have good female wrestlers on the team.”
Tawas reached the championship match thanks to an exciting 42-36 win over Oscoda in the semi-finals.
The bout was tied at 36-apiece heading into the final match, where Reay was able to get a pin in about a minute into it.
“We knew (Oscoda head coach) Tony Lopez was shifting his guys around and even though they had a light load, with just a few kids they were still going to put up a good fight. It has been like that this year with Oscoda.”
The win obviously felt good for the Braves, who haven’t won a match in districts in at least 10 years.
“We never even made it past the first round, now we moved on to the second round and we would like to get a district title next year,”
Conversely Lopez appreciated the fight from his team.
“We gave Tawas everything we had, we adjusted our line up to try to sneak out a win and it just didn’t work,” he said. “It is hard to win a dual when we are giving up 30 points in voids. Our kids did everything we asked of them. Coach Herrick and his staff are doing great things in Tawas.”
The Braves finish the season 18-9 overall in dual matches and also had wins in this match by Matthew Tiffany, Luke Martin, James Dixon, Max Herrick, Lukas Herrick and Thomas Bruning,
Winning for Oscoda was James London, Carson Gooch, Ian Boboltz, Anthony Ward, Jhonas Williams and Ethan Newcomb. The Owls finish with a dual record of 15-13.
W-P (20-3 overall) heads to Traverse City St. Francis today (Wednesday) for team regionals.