FLINT – The Tawas Area hockey team played in one of their most exciting games of the season on Thursday. It was unfortunately the Braves’ last game of the year as well. Tawas was taking on the Thumb Area Legion in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal contest at Iceland Arena in Flint, where they lost 5-4 in double overtime.

“It was definitely an old-time, hard-fought hockey game,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “It is a shame that anybody had to lose that one and even more a shame that we did. It just shows where our programs are at and we are still trying to get there, but we are improving.”

