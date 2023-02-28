FLINT – The Tawas Area hockey team played in one of their most exciting games of the season on Thursday. It was unfortunately the Braves’ last game of the year as well. Tawas was taking on the Thumb Area Legion in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal contest at Iceland Arena in Flint, where they lost 5-4 in double overtime.
“It was definitely an old-time, hard-fought hockey game,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “It is a shame that anybody had to lose that one and even more a shame that we did. It just shows where our programs are at and we are still trying to get there, but we are improving.”
The Braves opened up the game’s scoring, netting a goal about four minutes in. Kyle Indreica accepted a centering pass, which he sent in past the goalie for the 1-0 lead. Devin Grathoff and Cody Primm have assists on the play.
Legion tied things up at 1-1 with its first goal with 3:24 to go in the first period, but Tawas would regain a lead at 2-1 before the period ended, as Gage Maxfield made some nice moves on his way to the net and sent the puck home for an unassisted goal.
“We started really strong, and it was a great hockey game,” Rettell said. “You want to compete in every game that you play in.”
The Legion netted the first two goals of the second period to pull ahead 3-2, but Primm was able to score a power play goal to knot things up at 3-3. He was assisted by Braden Bolen and Indreica.
The Legion scored a goal to go ahead 4-3 with just under 12 minutes to play in the third period, but Tawas wouldn’t go away quietly.
With 7:50 to play in the third, Primm won the puck in front of the net, and was able tie the game at 4-4. Taylor Williams had the assist on this one.
Tawas goalie Ethan Wood made a big glove save late in regulation, helping send the game to overtime. Wood continued to shine there, making several fine saves, including one on a breakaway with just 30 seconds left in the first overtime.
The Braves’ luck finally ran out though. With 4:53 left in the second overtime, a Legion fired a shot towards Wood. He made the initial save, but the rebound went right to another Legion player, which they sent into the net for the game winner and season ender for the Braves.
“We competed right until the end, we just kind of ran out of gas,” Rettell said. “Ethan had a great second half to the season and he gave it all he had. I think that was definitely a difference for us, he gave us a chance to get that next goal. His performance was stellar.”
Wood made 55 saves on the night.
“You couldn’t have asked for anything more from our team,” Rettell said. “They battled all the way through and never gave up. The kids on the ice gave everything they had and even the kids that didn’t play were encouraging and it was a true team effort. That is what you need to make this program go further.”
Tawas finishes the season 13-12-1 overall. This was the program’s most wins in a season and also the first time the Braves have finished above .500. The Braves should return the majority of their line-up next winter as well.
“We broke a lot of team records and individual records, it is all good signs,” Rettell said. “It is nothing but positive going forward, we are pretty excited about the future.”