TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area baseball team hung with heavy favorite Standish-Sterling for much of the Division 3 district semifinal on Friday. The Braves eventually faded though, falling 11-2 in a contest held at Meridian.

“We were able to keep the game close until the bottom of the fifth,” head coach Shane Plank said. “We had chances early in the game to tie it but couldn’t take advantage of it. We couldn’t get any key hits with guys on base. Evan Mochty pitched well and kept us in the game. Jake Hazen has been our lead off hitter all season and when he gets on base, he makes things happen. He got on base three times, had two stolen bases, and scored all of our runs.”

