TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area hockey team was able to skate with visiting Madison Heights Bishop Foley through the first two periods on Saturday. The host Braves ran out of steam in the third period however, falling 8-2.
A goal by Kyle Indreica about four minutes in gave Tawas a 1-0 lead, though the Braves fell behind 2-1 by end of the period.
The Braves started the second off favorably as well, getting a goal by Gage Maxfield, with an assist by Sawyer Ulman to make it 2-2 with 12:05 to go in the second.
Things spiraled down from here though, as Tawas gave up a pair of goals to trail 4-2 entering the third, where they gave up four more.
Ethan Wood was in goal and made 28 saves.
On Friday, Tawas hosted Mt. Pleasant and was able to pick up a convincing 9-3 victory.
The Braves led just 1-0 after the first period, but used a high scoring second to lead 7-3 entering the third, where they slapped in two more goals.
Sawyer Ulman had a big game with four goals and one assist, Cooper Gorman had one goal and two assists, Trevor Balagna and Maxfield had one goal and one assist apiece, Cody Primm and Jacob Hazen had one goal each and picking up assists were Devin Grathoff, Ben Bolen and Indreica.
Wood was in goal and made 18 saves.
On Monday, Feb. 7 Tawas lost a game at Davison, 9-1 at the Dort Event Center in Flint.
Sawyer Ulman had the team’s lone goal, coming in the third period that at the time made it 7-1.
Wood made 39 saves in goal.
Tawas (10-10-1 overall) hosted Davison on Monday, plays at Southgate Anderson on Friday and wraps up the regular season on Saturday at Thumb Area Legion. The Braves open up Division 3 regional action on Tuesday against Cadillac, at Ferris State University.